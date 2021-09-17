CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Comic-Con 'Special Edition' event to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Comic-Con’s badge sale kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con badges for in-person November special edition on sale Sept. 25

Badges for the in-person return of San Diego Comic-Con this November will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, organizers announced Thursday. Comic-Con Special Edition is scheduled for Nov. 26-28 in San Diego. It will be the first in-person Comic-Con since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event that normally takes place in July to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.
San Diego Comic-Con badges for in-person November special edition on sale Sept. 25

