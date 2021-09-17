San Diego Comic-Con 'Special Edition' event to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of being quite content with the theatrical and Paramount+ day-and-date release of Paw Patrol, the studio is putting the eOne/New Republic Pictures feature Clifford: The Big Red Dog back on the calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 10 in both theaters and on the ViacomCBS streaming service. The decision is also due to the ongoing pandemic, the safety for kids 6-11–Clifford‘s main demo and changing consumer behavior. If you remember, Sony moved Ghostbusters: Afterlife out of the Veterans Day stretch there and put it on Nov. 19. Opening Nov. 12 wide, the same weekend as Clifford and aimed at a completely different, older...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO