Trump celebrates retirement of Republican who voted to impeach

 8 days ago
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced he will not run for reelection in 2022 due to the "toxic dynamics" inside the GOP.

