New York City, NY

City could face $1B budget hole from pandemic-era education programs

By Brian Pascus
Crain's New York Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandemic-era education programs initiated by Mayor Bill de Blasio could create a recurring $1 billion hole in the city’s budget long after he leaves office. Billions in emergency federal funding the Department of Education received during the pandemic will run out by 2025, leaving the next administration teetering over a “fiscal cliff,” according to a new report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The expansion of new plans like universal 3-K, citywide pre-school, and the growth of existing programs like Community Schools and mental health initiatives, will exhaust the budget and could create recurring costs of $1 billion that have no source of future funding, the state comptroller said.

www.crainsnewyork.com

