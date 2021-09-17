CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stormy Weather Possible For Alabama’s Game In The Swamp

By Alex Puckett
WHNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama and Auburn have what could be season-defining games Saturday as the Tide takes on Florida in The Swamp and Auburn plays Penn State in a white-out game in Happy Valley. The Swamp could be quite swampy for the Alabama game. Scattered showers and storms are likely in Gainesville, and lightning delays will be possible. You watch the game on News 19, and be sure to watch our pre-game special High Tide In The Swamp at 11:30 am! Rain won’t be an issue for Auburn’s game at Penn State. Scattered showers and storms are also possible as UNA takes on in-state foe Jacksonville State in Jacksonville after JSU’s shocking upset over Florida State in Tallahassee.

whnt.com

Comments / 0

 

