Buying Cars

Custom order your next vehicle with the help of Motor City GMC Buick

By Mya Acosta
KGET 17
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Motor City GMC Buick and learns about the shortage of readily available vehicles on most car lots. Due to a shortage in car parts, new car production has been slowed. While it may take longer to get a new vehicle, Motor City GMC Buick’s sales team can help you customize the car to your exact specifications.

