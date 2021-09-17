Custom order your next vehicle with the help of Motor City GMC Buick

Milford, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Thursday afternoon on Coastal Highway. On September 16, 2021, at approximately 4:23 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway within the median crossover directly across from Lady Slipper Lane. The 84-year-old male operator intended to cross over the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway and enter Lady Slipper Lane. As the Equinox prepared to cross over the highway, a 2017 Dodge Durango, operated by a 30-year-old Dover woman, was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the crossover in the right travel lane. As the Durango was approaching, the Equinox began crossing the northbound lanes, directly into the path of the Durango. As a result, the front of the Durango struck the right side of the Equinox. As a result of the impact, the Equinox overturned, exited the east side of Coastal Highway, and came to rest with the Passenger side resting against a hedgerow. The Durango came to rest on the shoulder of Coastal Highway.

