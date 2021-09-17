CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Walter Isaacson: Space travel 'not just a billionaires boys club' now

MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Mitchell is joined by Walter Isaacson, who's writing an upcoming biography on Elon Musk, to discuss the future of space travel in the wake of Space X's historic launch of an all-civilian crew, which Isaacson takes as a sign that it's now "not just a billionaires boys club" and that commercial space flights could pick up. He also discusses the progress of the recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas in his home state of Louisiana.Sept. 17, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scientific American

Don’t Count on Billionaires to Get Humanity into Space

On September 18 the privately funded spaceflight Inspiration4 splashed down safely in the Atlantic after a successful three days orbiting Earth. Amid breathless press coverage of the event, journalists struggled to find the right words—and not just because the spectacle of spaceflight often defies description. Rather, no one seemed sure of what to call the Inspiration4 crew. Onboard Inspiration4 were four people, none of whom are a professional astronaut in the traditional sense. Whether they’re called “amateur astronauts,” “civilian crew,” “space tourists” or just plain old “astronauts,” though, it seemed like everyone agreed on the takeaway message of Inspiration4: the fact that these four individuals had left Earth on a privately funded flight meant that a new era had begun, one in which “anyone” could go to space. But is that really what the flight of Inspiration4 means?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Convincing billionaires that Earth is more exciting than space

Congratulations on another successful spaceflight for SpaceX. This time, four non-professional astronauts successfully splashed down after being sent into Earth’s orbit in a previously used space capsule set on top of a previously used rocket booster, which kept the cost of the flight below $200 million, less than half the cost of a space shuttle flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Berkeleyan Online

Welcome to the Age of Billionaires in Space

A space hotel for the super rich is on the horizon. But what about the rest of us?. ON A HOT, BRIGHT DAY IN JUNE, a smattering of reporters stood on an industrial lot in Fontana, California. Orbital Assembly, which calls itself “the first large-scale space construction company,” was unveiling DSTAR, its Demonstrator Station Truss Assembly Robot, which would, in theory, build large structures in space. One structure in particular had garnered most of the media attention and was quickly making a name for the company: Orbital Assembly plans to build a luxury space hotel.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WashingtonExaminer

First the billionaire space race. Now maybe a billionaire longevity race

To me the billionaire space race is an obvious good. The resulting decline in launch costs, for instance, is nudging dreams of a multi-trillion-dollar orbital economy and space-based solar power a bit closer to reality. Of course, people who loathe billionaires and despise capitalism have attempted to frame the investments by people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as evidence of indifference toward what happens to their home planet. Hey, why should they care if climate change ravages the Earth, they can always hop the next star shuttle to the Red Planet and start over, you know?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crossroadstoday.com

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief’s red glare

Space, we have an equity problem. When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday. In his opening speech to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

What billionaire space racers can learn from Norm MacDonald

Rest in peace, Norm MacDonald. After the deadpan funnyman died this week at 61, I realized I hadn’t actually seen any of his recent material, even though his stint as Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update anchor was so vivid in my memory. So after we put our infant daughter to sleep last night, my wife and I watched a recent standup special on Netflix.
APPLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Walter Isaacson
Person
Andrea Mitchell
AFP

Theranos founder wooed believers in 'parallel universe'

For critics outside the orbit of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, her pledges of a medical revolution reeked of quackery. But the faith of close backers -- from a future Pentagon chief to a lab scientist -- was very real. "I thought it was going to be the next Apple," Adam Rosendorff, one-time laboratory head at Holmes's now-defunct blood testing startup Theranos said at her Silicon Valley fraud trial on Friday. As the third week of her prosecution closed in a San Jose, California court, jurors have now heard repeatedly for themselves how Holmes's presence and saleswomanship of a miraculous idea proved too seductive to her believers. Today, she faces decades in prison if convicted of swindling investors with machines thatdid not work, but in 2003 at age 19, Holmes founded Theranos with the promise of a bewildering range of analyses on just a few blood drops.
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston University

With Space Tourism a Reality, Will Civilians Travel to Space? And When?

Majd Mayyasi (GRS’09,’13), a BU Center for Space Physics senior research scientist, discusses the future of civilian space travel and how it would impact the study of space with BU Today editor Doug Most. She also shares her experience training for suborbital flight as part of an inaugural program for scientists.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy