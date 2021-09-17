UNLV WOMEN’S SOCCER NEWS: Rebels Hit The Road For Final Non-Conference Match

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will begin a three-game homestand starting with a match versus cross-town rival Brown University on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. on Chapey Field. The Friars will wrap up their non-conference play against the Bears and then will begin BIG EAST play on Sept. 23. Providence is coming off a 1-1 week after defeating Boston University, 5-1, on Sept. 2 and then falling in overtime at Wisconsin, 3-2. The Friars remain undefeated on Chapey Field, winning each of the three games by four goals. Sophomore Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) leads Providence in points (12) this season with five goals and two assists. Sophomore Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, N.J.) has made 30 saves this season and has posted a 0.750 save percentage.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO