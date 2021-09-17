CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundtable: California’s Record-Breaking Heat

By Bennett Lacy
KPBS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia experiences its hottest summer on record as supersized wildfires burn millions of acres, and local Hispanic journalists mentor the next generation of reporters. America is roasting. According to the national weather agency NOAA, this is the hottest summer on record since the Dust Bowl era. It's even worse for California and several other states that are setting new records for average temperature. LA Times environment reporter Hayley Smith joins us to talk about climate change in California and how it's contributing to unusually large and destructive wildfires to our north.

