CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning Is a PC, PS5, & XSX Sequel to the 1999 Classic

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHQ Nordic and Appeal Studios are revisiting the genre-defining Outcast IP with Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, a full-fledged sequel for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The original Outcast released as a pioneering non-linear 3D action adventure all the way back in 1999. Appeal released a much prettier remake with Outcast – Second Contact in 2017, but other than that, the IP has been dormant for around 20 years. Now, as revealed during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary event, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is taking players back to play as Cutter Slade, with an Adelpha-set sequel that picks up right after the first game. There’s no release window yet, but you can see it in action in the cinematic trailer below.

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Escapist Magazine

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Is How the Star Wars Expanded Universe Should Be

It feels like I’m watching two IPs passing each other like ships in the night. Where Star Wars continues to struggle to rediscover the interconnective storytelling that made me fall in love with its expanded universe, Alien of all things is displaying how to do it right. You wouldn’t think a franchise with as troubled a development history as Alien could turn around and nail that sort of multimedia narrative, yet here we are with Aliens: Fireteam Elite.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Exclusive: Negative Atmosphere Gameplay Trailer Packs in More Nightmare Fuel

The latest Negative Atmosphere trailer is here exclusively as part of The Escapist Indie Showcase, bringing more gameplay from developer Sunscorched Studios’ PC sci-fi horror game. “Tense” is probably the best word to describe the three-and-a-half-minute gameplay video, which builds up the game’s scares with suffocating hallways and lighting just dark enough to fill your imagination with endless terrifying possibilities. While it has been nice to see that a Dead Space remake is on the horizon, Negative Atmosphere looks like it will at least help sate the sci-fi horror fans looking for more nightmare fuel.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Action RPG Asterigos announced for PS5, PS4, and PC

Taiwanese game developer Acme Gamestudio has announced action RPG Asterigos for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC by late spring 2022, followed by PlayStation 5 in late fall 2022. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Asterigos features free exploration in an ancient Rome...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outcast#A New Beginning#Xbox Series X#Thq Nordic#Appeal Studios#Ip#Unreal Engine 4
Trusted Reviews

God of War may be the latest PlayStation classic to go PC

Sony is planning to bring a host more high-profile PlayStation exclusives to PC according to a purported leak. A datamine of the Nvidia GeForce Now database, performed by an independent software engineer, appears to show the hit 2018 God of War remake will be available on PC via Steam and streamable from the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced; Trailer Available

During today's THQ Nordic show, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, a sequel to the 2004 game, was announced. THQ Nordic promised to announce several sequels to iconic franchise and they kept their word. One of them turned out to be Outcast 2: A New Beginning. The first trailer is available below.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

‘Island of Winds’ Is An Icelandic Story-Driven Adventure Launching 2022 for PC & PS5

The debut game from developers Parity, Island of Winds transports players to a magical world teeming with trolls, giant spiders and mythical creatures. Independent developer Parity have announced that its debut title, story-driven mythical adventure game, Island of Winds, is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2022. To mark the occasion, the Icelandic studio have revealed the first trailer for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Polygon

Outcast 2, the sequel announced 20 years ago, is finally coming out

If your response to the announcement of Outcast 2 - A New Beginning is, “I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of Outcast 1,” that’s quite understandable. The sequel was originally announced two decades ago. The first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames,...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Star Wars: Visions Full Season Review: A Reinvigoration of the Franchise

Darren Mooney is a self-professed nerd living on the East Coast of Ireland. He runs his a blog (the m0vie blog), co-hosts two weekly film podcasts (The 250, Scannain) and has written books on The X-Files and the films of Christopher Nolan. Ironically, his superpowers are at their strongest when his glasses are on.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

Outcast 2 Is Coming to PS5 20 Years After Launch of Original

Outcast 2: A New Beginning is officially coming and will soon be making its way to PlayStation 5 consoles. The title of the sequel speaks volumes, considering that it has been 20 years since the original game was launched to the gaming community. Thankfully for the franchise’s fans, THQ Nordic finally made the official announcement.The studio confirmed this news during their 10th anniversary event today.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have announced Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam). A release date was not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via THQ Nordic:. That’s right, earthlings, Crypto is back and this time, he’s invading...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop stuttering, lag, FPS drops, and crashing fix (PC and PS5)

Deathloop is already a punishing game without needing to worry about crashing, lag, and stuttering across both PC and PS5. Unfortunately, as is the case with most modern games that rely on an internet connection, there are going to be connectivity and performance problems. Thankfully, there are a bunch of Deathloop stuttering fixes and other troubleshooting tips users can try to stop the issues.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outcast 2 Resurrects The 1999 Cult Classic

1999's Outcast was a beloved adventure game that won praise from critics and fans--we named it out 1999 adventure game of the year. Developer Infogrames tried to make a sequel, but the studio went bankrupt and nothing ever came from it. THQ Nordic later acquired the rights and today at the company's 10th anniversary event, announced Outcast 2: A New Beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Does Deathloop Have Multiplayer and Crossplay on PS5 and PC?

Arkane’s newest murder puzzle game, Deathloop, is out on PS5 and PC, and players are having fun playing as Colt and even Julianna. The game took everyone by storm as it’s sitting at an 88 average score on Metacritic. Now you must be asking, does Deathloop feature a multiplayer mode,...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

PlayStation Remote Play Will Finally Support Streaming PS4 and PS5 Games over Mobile Data Beginning Tomorrow, New Update Planned for PS App Later This Month

Tomorrow, Sony will push out a major firmware update for the PS5 and the company announced updates for both the PS Remote Play (Free) and PlayStation App (Free) with the former seeing a big update tomorrow. The PS Remote Play will finally support streaming PS4 and PS5 games over mobile data. Until this, the console and PS Remote Play were limited to only work over broadband. The PlayStation App will be updated on September 23rd with support for sharing screen broadcasts together from the app. This update will roll out on iOS first with Android set to roll out over the week. Check out the screenshots below for enabling mobile data remote play:
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Stream Recap: Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, & More

In celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary, THQ Nordic announced its first, official digital showcase. Today, we got a look at six upcoming games coming from the publisher. We knew of one game that was revealed earlier in Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. The announcement was taken offline shortly after it was initially revealed. The announcement became official today. Here is everything else that was announced in the THQ Nordic 10th-anniversary stream.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Star Wars: Hunters coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC?

Star Wars: Hunters is a competitive PvP multiplayer game that takes place following the fall of the Galactic Empire. After featuring heavily in the Apple Event 2021 live stream, many players are excited to take control of Bounty Hunters, Rebels, and Imperials alike. The game is heading to Nintendo Switch, iPhone (iOS), and Android so far; but, what about additional platform versions? Will there be a Star Wars: Hunters PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC release date? Here’s the latest on potential additional platform ports.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy