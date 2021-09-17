Outcast 2 – A New Beginning Is a PC, PS5, & XSX Sequel to the 1999 Classic

THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios are revisiting the genre-defining Outcast IP with Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, a full-fledged sequel for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The original Outcast released as a pioneering non-linear 3D action adventure all the way back in 1999. Appeal released a much prettier remake with Outcast – Second Contact in 2017, but other than that, the IP has been dormant for around 20 years. Now, as revealed during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary event, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is taking players back to play as Cutter Slade, with an Adelpha-set sequel that picks up right after the first game. There’s no release window yet, but you can see it in action in the cinematic trailer below.