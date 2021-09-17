CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid outbreak hits lions, tigers at National Zoo

By Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine big cats at the National Zoo in Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the Smithsonian Institution said Friday. Animal caretakers observed appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers, and final results were expected in coming days to confirm the presumptive positive coronavirus test results, said the Smithsonian, which operates the zoo.

Comments / 38

Golani
8d ago

As of this time USDA has detected Covid in four states in their free range deer herds. Have you ever tried to run up to a deer and try to sneeze in its face without a mask on? Zoos and farms are detecting Covid in their animals and they have already stated that your pet or a stray Pat could have the Covid and transfer it to you. This means that if Kamala Harris is on TV saying that people should get the vaccine to protect the vaccinated, one Hass to ask how is she going to vaccinate all those deer?

Reply(2)
8
Guest
8d ago

so now instead of being worried my family could get it... i also need to woru about my cats? ill kerp u posted on if they get it...

Reply
5
Cindy
7d ago

This is way beyond person to person contact. Are we being covid by crop dusters?

Reply(2)
10
