Housing Regulator Nominee Will Have The Power To Reshape Homeownership In America
By NPR
8 days ago
The Biden administration has a remarkable opportunity to reshape homeownership in America. In the coming days, administration officials are expected to announce the nomination of a key regulator who will have a lot of power to change the $11 trillion U.S. mortgage market. To discuss, we're joined now by NPR's Chris Arnold.
After a year of unprecedented stimulus program spending, the country has reached its debt limit. Now, if Congress does not suspend or raise the debt ceiling, it risks missing payments to both Social...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
SUZE Orman has issued a warning to homeowners and explained the risks of reverse mortgages. These home loans allow homeowners to convert their home equity into cash income with no monthly mortgage payments. They can be a viable option for retirees to boost income, but they come with risks, especially...
A shortage in housing is the single greatest concern in Louisiana with an estimated $2.5 billion in unmet housing needs due to Hurricane Ida on top of the $900 million still needed due to the storms that struck the state over a year ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. The governor has been in […]
The Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act, legislation to increase USDA’s procurement of fresh fruits and vegetables, is being introduced in Congress to the industry’s delight by one of the most powerful Democrats in the U.S. House. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-CT, has introduced the bill that would require...
$19.5 million in local investments will support the creation of 204 affordable homes for renters, 51 affordable homeownership opportunities. Office of Housing to release over $5 million this fall in ECI Task Force investments to support homeownership retention and new homeownership development in partnership with BIPOC-led agencies. SEATTLE (September 23,...
The trading activity of two regional Fed bank presidents has the Federal Reserve reviewing its ethics policies. The two Fed leaders have been actively buying and selling securities during the pandemic while also serving on the committee that directs the central bank's interventions in U.S. financial markets. It's one more challenge for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The White House is launching a new initiative to combat the crisis of homelessness, working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on a national partnership entitled “House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis.”. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair...
Biden Plans to ‘House America’ With 20,000 New Affordable Housing Units. The Biden administration has announced its new “House America” program, Bloomberg Citylab reports. The White House will work with local leaders from city, county and state governments to build 20,000 affordable housing units and provide permanent housing for at...
But our best hope for reducing carbon emissions isn’t new government spending. It’s a technological sea change — one that can only come from the private sector. In fact, the government is slowing progress against climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emissions-lowering technologies from reaching the market. If our leaders really want to save the planet, they need to get out of the way of entrepreneurs who can actually do so.
The Biden Administration has narrowed down candidates for Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). According to NPR, the administration is close to declaring their nomination for the FHFA which would have the ability to change the $11 trillion mortgage market that could potentially reshape the American Dream of homeownership.
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
The Biden Administration is close to announcing the nomination of a key regulator with broad powers to change the $11 trillion mortgage market and reshape the American dream of homeownership, sources tell NPR. The administration has narrowed down the candidates to run the Federal Housing Finance Agency, or FHFA, according...
Despite several indicators of a slowing housing market, prospective home buyers should not get too excited – inventory remains limited and changes are in line with the traditional seasonal slowdown, according to RE/MAX’s August national housing report. The report analyzes MLS data from 51 U.S. metropolitan areas and includes all...
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler ruffled feathers in the cryptocurrency community when he declined rule out regulating stablecoins as securities during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, but stablecoin issuers will have larger regulatory headaches than the SEC if reformers get their way.
Charles Hoskinson states that America’s handling of cryptocurrency regulations could see it play second fiddle to progressive countries. The Cardano founder stated this in the 9th episode of COINS, a crypto-centric podcast. Cryptocurrency regulations in the US are stiff with regulatory bodies mounting the pressure on the nascent industry. Cardano’s...
CANTON — It’s getting difficult to find low- and moderate-income housing because the asking price for homes is too high. That’s according to John F. Tenbusch, a planner with the St. Lawrence County Planning Office and a member of the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force. He told task...
