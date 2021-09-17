Partners in Crime - Colleen Ritzer and the Wife Swap Murders
This week Kailee and Karoline talk about the case of Colleen Ritzer and the murders that occurred after an episode of Wife Swap. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on Social Media!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTKDailyBeacon/#. Twitter: https://twitter.com/UTKDailyBeacon. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utkdailybeacon/?hl=en. Check out our website:. http://www.utdailybeacon.com/www.utdailybeacon.com
Comments / 0