Partners in Crime - Colleen Ritzer and the Wife Swap Murders

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni has teased that there will be a "riot" when the letter his character, Elliott Stabler, wrote to Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is finally revealed. TV Line reports that Meloni was speaking during a Q&A at New York's 92nd Street Y over the weekend, and when asked about the potentially plot-shattering correspondence, he replied, "The letter is addressed this season and I think [fans are] going to set [their] heads on fire when it happens." He added, "I think there's going to be a riot."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO