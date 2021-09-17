CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Partners in Crime - Colleen Ritzer and the Wife Swap Murders

utdailybeacon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Kailee and Karoline talk about the case of Colleen Ritzer and the murders that occurred after an episode of Wife Swap. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on Social Media!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTKDailyBeacon/#. Twitter: https://twitter.com/UTKDailyBeacon. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utkdailybeacon/?hl=en. Check out our website:. http://www.utdailybeacon.com/

www.utdailybeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Interview with UT TikTok star Gabby DePietro aka @gibz_

Gabby DePietro, also known as @gibz_, tells us about her rise to fame on social media. She now has 2.5 million followers on the platform and plans to continue to promote body positivity and make people laugh with her videos. You can check out her page here: https://www.tiktok.com/@gibz_?lang=en. Shot and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
utdailybeacon.com

Rumor Has It: Gabby Petito was murdered

If you keep up with social media, you’ve more than likely heard of Gabby Petito. But, if you haven’t, Gabby Petito was a 22-year-old aspiring YouTube star who was last seen traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in August out West. The two were childhood sweethearts who had been living...
CELEBRITIES
utdailybeacon.com

What to Watch Wednesday - Shutter Island

Ariana Peal discusses Shutter Island in this week's episode of What to Watch Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on Social Media!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTKDailyBeacon/#. Twitter: https://twitter.com/UTKDailyBeacon. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utkdailybeacon/?hl=en. Check out our website:. http://www.utdailybeacon.com/
TV & VIDEOS
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Wife Swap#Partners In Crime#Social Media
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay Shares Post Finally Walking Without The Boot After Working On SVU With Broken Ankle

Mariska Hargitay has had a pretty rough summer. The Law & Order: SVU star made headlines when she broke her ankle after a Black Widow screening. She’s been a trooper though, filming the 23rd season of the NBC drama on crutches. However, it would appear that the actress just took a major step in her recovery, as she recently unveiled a social media post that shows her walking without the use of a boot.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has shared an uplifting health update following her nasty fall back in July, which caused her to break her right ankle. Just two months on from the horrific accident, the actress - who is has been playing Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC drama for more than 20 years - has revealed that she is able to walk again without the use of crutches.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Christopher Meloni Teases a 'Riot' When Stabler's Letter to Benson Gets Revealed

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni has teased that there will be a "riot" when the letter his character, Elliott Stabler, wrote to Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is finally revealed. TV Line reports that Meloni was speaking during a Q&A at New York's 92nd Street Y over the weekend, and when asked about the potentially plot-shattering correspondence, he replied, "The letter is addressed this season and I think [fans are] going to set [their] heads on fire when it happens." He added, "I think there's going to be a riot."
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Audriana Giudice Celebrated Her 12th Birthday with a Beautiful Cake

Audriana Giudice had the sweetest 12th birthday. On September 14, Gia Giudice shared photos from their family's celebration for her sister. In one Instagram Story showing Audriana cutting her cake, Gia wrote, "Happy 12th birthday to my mini me... I love you more than words." Gia shared another photo of Audriana with the white confection, which was topped with round pastel confetti sprinkles, candles, and "Happy Birthday Audriana!" featured in the center.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy