Starting in November, all international travelers entering the U.S. will be required to show proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. The move, announced Monday, will see the Biden administration streamlining foreign travel restrictions that began during the Trump administration and were expanded earlier this year. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, per a report from the Associated Press, said that fully vaccinated travelers will not be required to quarantine.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO