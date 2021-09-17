When is inherited real estate re-titled as a new Deed in North Carolina?

Q: My mother died in 2012. My father predeceased her by 11 years. I and my brother inherited their home. Since 2012, we have had renters in the house and the income has been nice. During the middle of 2019 our renters bought their own home and moved out. We then put two different renters in. Neither paid any rent. We evicted the first one and then the pandemic hit along with the moratorium on evictions, leaving us with the second non-paying tenant. So we’ve had no income from the property for almost two years altogether. Last month, we finally got rid of the second tenant. But the bottom line is that I want out. I can’t afford the liability. My brother wants to keep the house, mostly for sentimental reasons. But he is also better off financially than I am. A friend of mine is a loan officer at a bank and I talked to him about it. He looked at the public record and said the house is still in my mother’s name and that I can’t even sell it to my brother or anyone else. So at this point, I have no idea what to do. What should my brother and I do?

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO