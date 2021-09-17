Quick Pics: Lee Osorio Stars in AN ILIAD at Theatrical Outfit
Luckie Street is abuzz once more with a new play from Theatrical Outfit. As Encore Atlanta previously reported, Theatrical Outfit has returned to the stage with its first live production in nearly 18 months – An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare (Based On Homer’s The Iliad, translated by Robert Fagles). Starring Suzi Bass Award-winner Lee Osorio and renowned musician Deisha Oliver, audiences will be taken on a fantastical journey nearly 3,000 years in the making. An Iliad will run at Balzer Theater at Herren’s in the heart of Downtown Atlanta until October 10, 2021.encoreatlanta.com
Comments / 0