Atlanta, GA

Quick Pics: Lee Osorio Stars in AN ILIAD at Theatrical Outfit

By Sally Henry Fuller
encoreatlanta.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuckie Street is abuzz once more with a new play from Theatrical Outfit. As Encore Atlanta previously reported, Theatrical Outfit has returned to the stage with its first live production in nearly 18 months – An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare (Based On Homer’s The Iliad, translated by Robert Fagles). Starring Suzi Bass Award-winner Lee Osorio and renowned musician Deisha Oliver, audiences will be taken on a fantastical journey nearly 3,000 years in the making. An Iliad will run at Balzer Theater at Herren’s in the heart of Downtown Atlanta until October 10, 2021.

WABE

Theatrical Outfit Reimagines Homer’s Classical Greek Tragedy In Their New Play, ‘An Illiad’

In an epic illustration of the old observation that “history repeats itself,” Homer’s “Iliad” will receive a vivid reimagining by Theatrical Outfit starting this week. Their new play, “An Iliad,” brings the Classical Greek tragedy to life in a time-traveling narrative created by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The play’s director, as well as the artistic director of Theatrical Outfit, Matt Torney, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with lead actor Lee Osorio to talk about the production and what it has to say about modern times.
HOMER, GA
artsatl.org

Co-creators O’Hare, Peterson confront the hell of war in “An Iliad” at Theatrical Outfit

After the Richard Greenberg play The Author’s Voice in Chicago brought director Lisa Peterson and Tony Award-winning actor Denis O’Hare together for the first time in 1988, they hoped that there would be future shared gigs. It took a full 15 years to collaborate again, but the pair eventually reunited to pen An Iliad, a play that would go on to win a 2012 Obie award and receive productions around the country and world.
