Quick Pics: Lee Osorio Stars in AN ILIAD at Theatrical Outfit

My first foray inside a theatre since the shutdown was to see the one person show “An Iliad”, an adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare based on Homer’s “The Iliad”. There are things we all must “overcome” in these pandemic times as audience members like distancing, not having refreshments served in the lobby and wearing masks throughout your time in the space. But, honestly, all of that fell away as Deborah Strang knocked on the backstage door and took center stage to deliver a tour de force, must-see performance. Strang and Geoff Elliott perform the piece on alternating dates. Both are veteran company actors and no doubt equally fantastic, but on this night, I was privileged to see Strang.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO