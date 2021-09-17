CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciganda, Dryburgh, Anannarukarn Share Portland Classic Lead

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Carlota Ciganda overcame an early double bogey in chilly morning conditions Thursday for a 4-under 68 and a share of the first-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The only member of the winning European Solheim Cup team in the field, the Spaniard teed off with the temperature in the mid-40s at hilly and tricky Oregon Golf Club. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland also shot a 68 in the morning, and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand grabbed a share of the lead in the afternoon. Anannarukarn won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland last month for her first LPGA Tour title.

