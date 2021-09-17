Ciganda, Dryburgh, Anannarukarn Share Portland Classic Lead

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Where sporting achievements take place often plays as significant a role to the people who achieve them. Tiger Woods’ major championship comeback had to occur at the Masters. No other place fulfilled the storybook ending like the 18th green at Augusta National, the place where it all began for him 22 years before. The first World Series after 9/11 had to be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, 12 miles up the Hudson River from the still-burning rubble from the World Trade Center. Forget that the Yankees lost. The setting made the story.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO