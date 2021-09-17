CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Chiropractor celebrates 20 years in business

restorationnewsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT — Martini Chiropractic Center has been helping patients for 20 years. Dr. Dale Martini said he opened his office in 2001 to offer his patients quality care in a kind and welcoming setting. Martini focuses on the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine, but also offers acupuncture, laser therapy,...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
county10.com

Fremont Therapy celebrates its 25th year in business!

This month, Fremont Therapy Group celebrates 25 years of providing physical and occupational therapy care, making it the longest-running, physical therapist-owned clinic in Fremont County. The first of its six clinics opened in Riverton in 1996 and it remains home to all primary company operations. Today, FTG serves Fremont, Sweetwater,...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
abc57.com

Caruso's Candy and Soda Fountain celebrates 99 years in business

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A Dowagiac candy shop celebrated its 99th year in business this week. Caruso’s Candy and Soda Fountain has been making specialty candies and ice cream sodas since September 1922. The business has been owned by the same family since it opened. The current owner, Julie Johnson,...
DOWAGIAC, MI
PIX11

Severity of COVID-19 may depend on levels of one protein

(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractor#Business Partners#Acupuncture
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online. Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link. “​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement. Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies. That includes: Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older Patients 65 and older Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Safe Space launches healthy teen dating website

LOUISBURG — A Franklin County nonprofit known for its work supporting domestic violence survivors has launched a new website to educate teens about healthy relationships. LoveLevelUp.org is designed to teach youths 13-19 about relationship health, teen dating violence, self-reliance and self-empowerment, according to a press release. The site aims to increase youths’ relationship knowledge by recognizing healthy versus unhealthy relationships and decrease physical, sexual or psychological violence in teen dating, which it says affects millions of teenagers each year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Brock Equipment technician earns top service award

BAILEY — Irrigation systems and technology company Reinke has recognized Brock Equipment’s Patrick Leslie with its most elite technical service designation, the company announced Thursday. Leslie received the Platinum PLUS Certified Technician Award. PLUS stands for “proven leaders in unmatched service.”. “Earning the Platinum PLUS Certified Technician title is a...
INDUSTRY
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Should economic growth be a goal?

Although today we live in a fractious political environment, there is one area of widespread agreeme... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy