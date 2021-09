Exes Ashanti and Nelly came face-to-face during a Verzuz battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe on Sept. 14, and the rapper even went in for a hug onstage!. Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14. Both artists brought out some of their most famous collaborators to try and give themselves an edge up in the competition. For Ashanti, that meant pulling double duty — she sang some of her hits with Ja Rule, but then also performed “What’s Luv?” with both artists, and the crowd totally went wild. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly was on Team Fat Joe and performed with the rapper.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO