Here’s When You Should Be Concerned About Your Child’s Fear Of Sounds

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy son’s favorite Daniel Tiger episode lately features a new character, Max, who is autistic. Among other behaviors, one that Max tends to do often is cover his ears when things get too loud or when a lot of the kids start talking at once. As I watched this episode with my son, I started to become concerned because I realized every time he heard a loud noise or if my husband and I were talking loudly, he’d cover his ears. And then after watching this episode he began to tell me, “That’s too loud for me, mama,” and cover his ears every time he heard a loud noise. How much of this is just not liking loud noise and being startled? When should you start to worry about a child’s fear of sounds?

