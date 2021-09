DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Cotton Patch Cafés last week, a new policy took effect. Signs at each table warn a 5% surcharge will be added to each bill “due to the long-lasting hardships faced by the restaurant industry.” Customers upset by the discovery have posted receipts to social media. Listed as a “COVID surcharge,” the amount generally comes out to an extra 1 to 3 dollars. “No more Cotton Patch for me,” responded one woman. A company with nearly 50 locations in Texas, Cotton Patch says its surcharge is a temporary solution to ongoing issues. “Our recovery is going backwards,” said Texas Restaurant Association Vice President...

