Education

A message from the chancellor: Our commitment to affordability and belonging

By University Communications,
unc.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings and for the 21st consecutive year, Carolina is fifth among public schools nationwide. It’s easy to quickly move past that accomplishment, but I want to pause and marvel at what that ranking represents. It reflects the incredible research and new discoveries being made every day. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students. I am so grateful to be a part of this place.

www.unc.edu

nsd.org

Important message from Superintendent Reid

It is with great sadness that I share this heartbreaking news. Longtime Support Services staff member, Dean Bui, passed away on Wednesday evening due to complications from COVID-19. Mr. Bui’s passing is a tremendous loss for all of us and especially those who knew him well. Mr. Bui was a...
EDUCATION
akronschools.com

Message from Governor DeWine

Thank you for all your work during these very tough times. I deeply appreciate what you and your team are doing to protect and educate Ohio’s children. As of today, we have 61 percent of students in public schools covered by a local masking requirement. This is a continued increase and a very positive step in the right direction.
EDUCATION
lyon.edu

Message from President Taverner

Interim President Melissa Taverner sent the following message to the Lyon community on Sept. 13:. As many of you know, we lost a student this weekend. With a heavy heart, I am now able to share that senior Sonny Pham passed away this past Saturday. Sonny was a computer science...
BATESVILLE, AR
State
North Carolina State
The 74

New Efforts Could Boost Literacy in D.C. Schools

Public schools in Washington, D.C., have made tremendous progress in the last 14 years — most notably, in fourth-grade reading. Still, the district faces a literacy crisis that has largely gone unresolved. Early literacy skills help unlock a child’s full potential. They open the door for all future learning and ultimately allow students to complete […]
EDUCATION
unc.edu

James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program

The James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is designed to provide a substantive work experience for students who have a serious career interest in the area of international affairs. Approximately 12-14 students will be hired to work as employees at Carnegie in Washington, DC on a full-time basis for a period of one year. Gaither Junior Fellows provide research assistance to scholars working on Carnegie Endowment’s projects, including democracy, nuclear policy, energy and climate, Middle Eastern studies, Asian studies, Russian studies, and geoeconomics. They have the opportunity to conduct research; contribute to op-eds papers, reports, and books; edit documents; participate in meetings with high-level officials; contribute to congressional testimony; and organize briefings attended by scholars, activists, journalists, and government officials.
EDUCATION
unc.edu

Carolina alumna builds community for grad students

Yesenia Pedro Vicente ’13 came to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an undergraduate student from Morganton, North Carolina, and describes her college experience as “first-generation everything.” Pedro Vicente’s parents settled in North Carolina following the decades-long Guatemalan Civil War, which interrupted her parents’ education and resulted in living in Southern Mexico as refugees before coming to the United States.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Middletown Press

Elementary school student reading, math proficiency declines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The proficiency of New Mexico's elementary students in math and reading has dropped significantly amid the pandemic, with only 31% achieving it, according to a review of preliminary academic data made public Wednesday. The drop in math and reading proficiency from 37% in the 2018-2019...
EDUCATION
#U S News World Report#The Asian American Center#Latinx Heritage Month
unc.edu

Gillings School of Global Public Health Dean Barbara K. Rimer to step down

We are writing to share that Gillings School of Global Public Health Dean Dr. Barbara K. Rimer will conclude her service as dean on June 30, 2022, after an incredible 17 years at the helm of the nation’s top public school of public health. She will remain on the school’s faculty, where she started as an adjunct associate professor in 1992.
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

New Surgeon General shakes up school COVID protocols and leaves Constitutional questions unanswered

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a dramatic turnabout involving Florida’s new surgeon general, the state Department of Health has created a new COVID-19 related emergency rule that allows parents to keep kids in school even if they have been exposed to the virus. Previously, students would have to quarantine at home for a certain time period before going back […] The post New Surgeon General shakes up school COVID protocols and leaves Constitutional questions unanswered appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EDUCATION
WHNT-TV

College educator weighs in on pandemic’s impact on nursing students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic has notably changed the way institutions are training future nurses, but according to an educator at Calhoun, the pandemic is not affecting their enrollment. Throughout the pandemic, a number of local nurses have shared their experiences with the community. Lynn Hogan, chair of the Calhoun...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The 74

Pandemic Innovations: Why Rural Students Are Thriving in Virtual College Prep

Over the past year, rising eight grader Lindsey Shanley had opportunities that many students in small rural towns aren’t often afforded. Shanley spent this year in virtual talks with astronauts at the International Space Station, a congresswoman in Washington, D.C., professional sports team managers, NASA scientists, executives, and college professors from across the country. She […]
COLLEGES
tamu.edu

From First-Generation Student To Interim Vice Chancellor And Dean

It was 33 years ago when John E. Hurtado took a Greyhound bus from Fresno, California, to College Station, Texas. Following the sage advice of his professor at San Diego State University, he visited Aggieland to see if it would be a good fit for graduate school. Now, more than three decades later, he’s leading Texas A&M University’s College of Engineering as interim vice chancellor and dean.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
rice.edu

Message from provost on launch of Rice Quantum Initiative

The Office of the Provost sent the following message on the launch of the Rice Quantum Initiative to the university community in a Sept. 10 email:. For more than four decades, Rice University scientists and engineers have explored and expanded the boundaries of quantum science and created revolutionary computation, sensing and communication technologies based on the principles of quantum mechanics.
COLLEGES
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech, two other Virginia universities make the nation’s top 100 list

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC/WFXR) — Three Virginia universities — including Virginia Tech — made the nation’s top 100 schools this year, according to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best National Universities” ranking. The University of Virginia ranked the best overall in the state and 25th nationally, followed by the College of...
VIRGINIA STATE
unc.edu

Empowering the next generation

An abnormal heatwave in the Pacific Northwest so hot it melts powerlines. Record-breaking hurricane seasons that bring more severe storms each year. Excessive flooding that forces entire families in Eastern North Carolina to relocate. As climate disasters make headlines more and more frequently, it’s easy to start to feel trapped in a loop of doom and gloom.
ENVIRONMENT

