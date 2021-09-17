A message from the chancellor: Our commitment to affordability and belonging
This week, U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings and for the 21st consecutive year, Carolina is fifth among public schools nationwide. It’s easy to quickly move past that accomplishment, but I want to pause and marvel at what that ranking represents. It reflects the incredible research and new discoveries being made every day. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students. I am so grateful to be a part of this place.www.unc.edu
