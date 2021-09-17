A message from the chancellor: Our commitment to affordability and belonging

The James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is designed to provide a substantive work experience for students who have a serious career interest in the area of international affairs. Approximately 12-14 students will be hired to work as employees at Carnegie in Washington, DC on a full-time basis for a period of one year. Gaither Junior Fellows provide research assistance to scholars working on Carnegie Endowment’s projects, including democracy, nuclear policy, energy and climate, Middle Eastern studies, Asian studies, Russian studies, and geoeconomics. They have the opportunity to conduct research; contribute to op-eds papers, reports, and books; edit documents; participate in meetings with high-level officials; contribute to congressional testimony; and organize briefings attended by scholars, activists, journalists, and government officials.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO