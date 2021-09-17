CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Net Worth Battle: Mark Cuban and the ‘Shark Tank’ Cast vs. Michael Douglas and His Emmy-Nominated ‘Kominsky Method’ Costars

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmQPO_0bzhpL6400

When Hollywood gathers for the 73 rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, an incredible amount of star power will be on hand at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, where the ceremony is being held this year to allow for greater social distancing.

More Net Worths: Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
Take a Look: How Rich Are Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and These Big-Name US Soccer Stars?

And even though capacity is being cut to around 600 guests because of the ongoing threat from COVID-19, there undoubtedly will be an incredible amount of financial power at the festivities, too.

Some of the 2021 award nominees are worth an insane amount of money.

How much? Just look at the net worths, courtesy of Celebrity Net Worth, of the cast members of two shows who are nominated for Emmys.

See: How Rich Are These 2021 Emmy-Nominated Stars?

Start with the hosts of “Shark Tank,” nominated in the Reality Show Host category. The group contains entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, a real estate guru, an inventor and a sports team owner:

  • Barbara Corcoran, $100 million net worth. An admitted underachiever in her early 20s, Corcoran quit her waitressing job, borrowed $1,000 and started a small New York City real estate company. It grew into The Corcoran Group, one of the most prestigious brokerages in the business.
  • Lori Greiner, $150 million net worth. An inventor, Greiner turned one idea into a multimillion-dollar international brand. In all, she has created and marketed 800-plus products and holds 120 patents, domestically and internationally.
  • Robert Herjavec, $200 million net worth. The founder of the Herjavec Group, he leads a company specializing in global cybersecurity.
  • Daymond John, $350 million net worth. John turned a $40 budget into FUBU, a $6 billion fashion game-changer.
  • Kevin O’Leary, $400 million net worth. O’Leary’s participation in founding a software company turned into a firm that eventually was acquired for more than $4 billion.
  • Mark Cuban, $4.5 billion net worth. Cuban’s path to riches began when the software salesman formed a consulting business, MicroSolutions, and became an expert in computers. In 1990, he sold the company to CompuServe for $6 million, and he was on his way. He now owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures and AXS TV, along with investments in numerous small startups.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

For the “Shark Tank” crew, that’s a combined $5.7 billion in net worth.

Because of Cuban’s wealth, no cast will come close to reaching that of “Shark Tank.” But the Emmy-nominated actors on “The Kominsky Method” have pretty healthy bank accounts, too.

Leading the bankroll is veteran actor Michael Douglas, who is nominated for the third straight year as outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Sandy Kominsky. The show also is nominated for outstanding comedy for the second consecutive time, and he’s the executive producer.

Look: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts

Douglas has a net worth of $350 million, built over nearly 50 years as an A-list star. He won a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of ruthless financier Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street” in 1987, and he also previously took home a statuette as a producer of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975.

His castmate, Paul Reiser, is nominated for his first Emmy for “The Kominsky Method,” following his six nominations for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Mad About You” from 1994 to 1999. He’s nominated in the supporting actor category, but at $75 million, his net worth is far from that of second fiddle. Most recently, he had roles in “Fatherhood,” starring Kevin Hart, and “Scenes from an Empty Church,” both 2021 releases.

See: Celebrities Who Are Not as Rich as You Think

For good measure, Morgan Freeman stopped by “The Kominsky Method” and made a guest appearance in the episode titled “Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes” — earning a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. Freeman’s net worth is $250 million.

Freeman has earned his money with roles in Hollywood hits that include “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Million Dollar Baby,” which earned him an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role in 2004.

When Freeman took his turn appearing on “The Kominsky Method,” that put the net worth of three actors at a combined $675 million, giving the Sharks, minus Cuban, a run for their money.

Whether any of these nominees walk away with an Emmy on Sunday, they’re already winners at the bank.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Net Worth Battle: Mark Cuban and the ‘Shark Tank’ Cast vs. Michael Douglas and His Emmy-Nominated ‘Kominsky Method’ Costars

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Here are all the winners from the 2021 Emmy Awards – rolling list

The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight (September 19) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will honour the best TV of the last 12 months, following the nominations being announced in July. Ted Lasso leads the nominations with 13 nods, while Lovecraft Country and Pose are also...
TV & VIDEOS
Bay News 9

Paul Reiser talks 'The Kominsky Method' and his 11th Emmy nomination

From his 1982 breakout role in "Diner," to the "Beverly Hills Cop" movies, to his 90s TV hit, “Mad About You,” Paul Reiser could have retired by now. Instead, his career has had a resurgence most actors only dream of. In the last few years, we've seen him as producer-composer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daymond John
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Lori Greiner
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Robert Herjavec
townandcountrymag.com

The Kominsky Method

After a deeply strange 2020, this year's fall TV season is gearing up to be a welcome return to normalcy, beginning with the Emmy Awards on September 19. One of this year's Best Comedy Series contenders is the multi-nominated Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, which just wrapped up its third and final season in the spring. The show follows acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas), and his relationship with his best friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) as they navigate the challenges of aging.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth?

While it may be true that Kevin Hart is one of the richest comedians in the world, there’s one comedian who can still give him a run for his money: Eddie Murphy. For newer fans, Murphy has become well-known for his Coming 2 America sequel on Amazon Prime and his brief return to Saturday Night Live in 2020. He’s earned notoriety with millennials for comedies like The Nutty Professor and Norbit, but older generations know that Murphy has actually been one of comedy’s greatest legends since the ’80s. Fortunately for Murphy, that fame has nabbed him countless movies and comedy specials, each bearing a hefty salary. After being in the industry for almost three decades, those numbers have added up to an incredible sum. So how much money has Murphy made so far?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Shark Tank#These Other Big Names#Celebrity Net Worth#The Corcoran Group#The Herjavec Group#Fubu#Microsolutions#Compuserve#Nba#Dallas Mavericks#Magnolia Pictures#Axs Tv#Sharks
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021: Paul Reiser (‘The Kominsky Method’) masters quirky comedy, Megan Thee Stallion covers

When current Emmy nominee Paul Reiser first appeared on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” in its second season, he looked nearly unrecognizable. Introduced as a boyfriend for Mindy Kominsky (Sarah Baker), Reiser’s character Martin strikes Sandy (Michael Douglas) as a strange mate for Mindy, who’s decades his junior. But beyond their age difference and underneath Reiser’s bald cap and aging hipster ponytail are hidden reserves of the same lovable imperfections that made Emmy voters fall in love with his performance on “Mad About You,” which earned him 10 nominations as actor and executive producer. Reiser delivered one of the best onscreen performances...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy