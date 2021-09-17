Net Worth Battle: Mark Cuban and the ‘Shark Tank’ Cast vs. Michael Douglas and His Emmy-Nominated ‘Kominsky Method’ Costars

When Hollywood gathers for the 73 rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, an incredible amount of star power will be on hand at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, where the ceremony is being held this year to allow for greater social distancing.

And even though capacity is being cut to around 600 guests because of the ongoing threat from COVID-19, there undoubtedly will be an incredible amount of financial power at the festivities, too.

Some of the 2021 award nominees are worth an insane amount of money.

How much? Just look at the net worths, courtesy of Celebrity Net Worth, of the cast members of two shows who are nominated for Emmys.

Start with the hosts of “Shark Tank,” nominated in the Reality Show Host category. The group contains entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, a real estate guru, an inventor and a sports team owner:

Barbara Corcoran, $100 million net worth. An admitted underachiever in her early 20s, Corcoran quit her waitressing job, borrowed $1,000 and started a small New York City real estate company. It grew into The Corcoran Group, one of the most prestigious brokerages in the business.

Lori Greiner, $150 million net worth. An inventor, Greiner turned one idea into a multimillion-dollar international brand. In all, she has created and marketed 800-plus products and holds 120 patents, domestically and internationally.

Robert Herjavec, $200 million net worth. The founder of the Herjavec Group, he leads a company specializing in global cybersecurity.

Daymond John, $350 million net worth. John turned a $40 budget into FUBU, a $6 billion fashion game-changer.

Kevin O’Leary, $400 million net worth. O’Leary’s participation in founding a software company turned into a firm that eventually was acquired for more than $4 billion.

Mark Cuban, $4.5 billion net worth. Cuban’s path to riches began when the software salesman formed a consulting business, MicroSolutions, and became an expert in computers. In 1990, he sold the company to CompuServe for $6 million, and he was on his way. He now owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures and AXS TV, along with investments in numerous small startups.

For the “Shark Tank” crew, that’s a combined $5.7 billion in net worth.

Because of Cuban’s wealth, no cast will come close to reaching that of “Shark Tank.” But the Emmy-nominated actors on “The Kominsky Method” have pretty healthy bank accounts, too.

Leading the bankroll is veteran actor Michael Douglas, who is nominated for the third straight year as outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Sandy Kominsky. The show also is nominated for outstanding comedy for the second consecutive time, and he’s the executive producer.

Douglas has a net worth of $350 million, built over nearly 50 years as an A-list star. He won a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of ruthless financier Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street” in 1987, and he also previously took home a statuette as a producer of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975.

His castmate, Paul Reiser, is nominated for his first Emmy for “The Kominsky Method,” following his six nominations for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Mad About You” from 1994 to 1999. He’s nominated in the supporting actor category, but at $75 million, his net worth is far from that of second fiddle. Most recently, he had roles in “Fatherhood,” starring Kevin Hart, and “Scenes from an Empty Church,” both 2021 releases.

For good measure, Morgan Freeman stopped by “The Kominsky Method” and made a guest appearance in the episode titled “Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes” — earning a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. Freeman’s net worth is $250 million.

Freeman has earned his money with roles in Hollywood hits that include “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Million Dollar Baby,” which earned him an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role in 2004.

When Freeman took his turn appearing on “The Kominsky Method,” that put the net worth of three actors at a combined $675 million, giving the Sharks, minus Cuban, a run for their money.

Whether any of these nominees walk away with an Emmy on Sunday, they’re already winners at the bank.

Last updated: Sept. 17, 2021

