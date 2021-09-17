CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

In Addition to Bitcoin, AMC Will Now Accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098IKl_0bzhpJKc00

AMC, which announced last month it will have the information technology systems in place to accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions if purchased online at all of its U.S. theaters by the end of the year, is expanding its crypto payment options.

Learn: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2021
Economy Explained: Bitcoin Cash (BCH): The Most Important Things You Need To Know About It

“Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash,” AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted.

Apparently, the announcement didn’t go down well with some crypto enthusiasts, including one who replied:

“@CEOAdam and @AMCTheatres You could have effortlessly had millions of new supporters by accepting #Dogecoin. No reason not to when you literally accept Litecoin which is also based off BTC. Selling all my AMC stock to buy more $Doge. Ridiculous.”

In an earnings call last month, Aron said that he had learned more in the past 6 months about Blockchain and cryptocurrency than he learned about it in the entire decade before that — an increased knowledge which has given him the confidence to accept Bitcoin, according to a transcript of the call.

“We also are in the preliminary stage of now exploring how else AMC can participate in this new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe and we’re quite intrigued by the potentially lucrative business opportunity for AMC if we intelligently pursue further serious involvement with cryptocurrency, more detail will be shared publicly with you,” he added at the time.

More: Crypto and 5 Other Groundbreaking Investing Trends for Gen Z

Other companies — big and small — are also starting to accept cryptos as a form of payment. Tesla, for example, was one of the first big companies to do so. It reversed its decision a few months ago , however, due to concerns “about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” CEO Elon Musk said at the time.

See: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out
Discover: 6 Biggest Myths About Cryptocurrency

Following the announcement, Ben Weiss, CEO of Bitcoin ATM CoinFlip, posted a letter to AMC on LinkedIn, which stated in part, “As a thank you for your contributions to the crypto community, we’d like to offer to install our ATMs across AMC Theatres locations at no cost.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: September 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : In Addition to Bitcoin, AMC Will Now Accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

On the hunt for records: Can Cardano become the winner of the crypto scene with the new upgrade? | 08/28/21

• Proof-of-stake protocol for more sustainability. Cardano wants to assert itself against Bitcoin with proof-of-stake. Things are currently going like clockwork for the crypto currency Cardano. While Bitcoin is still criticized for its high power consumption when mining, the currently third-largest crypto currency in terms of market capitalization can score on this topic. According to the Cardano Foundation, which is behind the network, the Cyber-Coin stands for a platform for change. “With a leading team of engineers, Cardano aims to shift the power of uncontrollable structures to the edge of society – to the individual – and to be a driving force for positive change and progress,” says the organization’s website to read. While the computationally intensive proof-of-work protocol is used in Bitcoin mining, Cardano coins are mined using the more sustainable proof-of-stake process – similar to the new ether upgrade Ethereum 2.0.
MARKETS
Fortune

China’s Bitcoin ban could be a buying opportunity

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While China’s declaration that all crypto transactions are illegal on Friday has led to a sell-off of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens, longtime watchers of the crypto world might be feeling a sense of déjà vu.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analytics Firm Says Speculators Are ‘Moving On’ From Ethereum – Here’s Why

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that most speculators are moving on from Ethereum (ETH) in search of better alternatives that offer higher return on investment. The blockchain industry data giant says that exchanges are seeing an influx of Ethereum, suggesting that people are selling their holdings in response to the recent marketwide crypto dip and other world events.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Amc#Bitcoin Atm#Bch#Btc#Crypto#Bitcoin Atm Coinflip#Linkedin#Amc Theatres#Addition To Bitcoin
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Avalanche Is Crushing the Crypto Market

Keith Noonan covers technology, entertainment, and other fields. Mounting excitement surrounding the Avalanche blockchain helped its token make gains despite market pressures. It's been a rough week of trading for most top cryptocurrencies, but Avalanche's (CRYPTO:AVAX) AVAX token is bucking the trends and posting strong gains. As of 3 p.m. Friday, EDT, the token was up roughly 13% since last Friday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Costco
u.today

Almost $2 Billion in ETH Moved to New Possible Ethereum 2.0 and Cardano Rival

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy