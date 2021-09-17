CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU-Caesars deal marks SEC's first sportsbook partnership

By Jasper Jones
WWL-AMFM
 8 days ago

LSU and Caesars Sportsbook announced Friday that the two parties have entered into a multi-year agreement, making the bookmaker an official sponsor of LSU Athletics.

www.audacy.com

