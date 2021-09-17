CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study shows COVID-19 variants transmitting more efficiently

 8 days ago

The Alpha variant of COVID-19 has an easier time getting transmitted through the air than the original versions of the virus according to a recent study.

Knowridge Science Report

This study shows 16 drugs could treat COVID-19

In a recent study is published in Pharmaceutics, researchers found a new way to identify existing medicines that could be applied to treat COVID-19. This mathematical model can compare the three-dimensional structure of the target proteins of known medicines to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus proteins. The study is from the CEU Cardenal...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Mu and Delta COVID-19 Variants Compared: Which is More Dangerous?

The Mu variant of COVID-19 has recently been gaining popularity even gaining the label “variant of interest from the World Health Organization. However, the real question is, is the Mu variant more dangerous than the Delta variant that has been wreaking havoc in the United States?. The Delta variant was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#University Of Maryland#Alpha#Strains
mynews13.com

New CDC study shows how powerful the Delta variant is

STATEWIDE — As hospitals in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas continue to work around the clock to help those severely sick with COVID-19, a new CDC study shows just how powerful this delta variant is. What You Need To Know. Those who haven’t gotten the vaccine are 29...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 undoubtedly ranks as 2021’s most unwanted new arrival. On a positive note, however, a new study finds that the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all effective at preventing both hospitalizations and serious cases of COVID-19 due to Delta variant infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyStateline.com

Moderna vaccine is most effective against COVID-19 hospitalizations, study shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) – A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been the most effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations over a five-month period. Moderna’s vaccine was 93% effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the study. This is higher than...
PHARMACEUTICALS
journalistpr.com

CDC Latest Study: Unvaccinated Are 29x More Likely to Be Infected With Covid-19

New CDC studies show that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to become infected and die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Even with the Delta variant, one study confirmed that the unvaccinated are 4.5 times more likely to become infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die.
DRINKS
ScienceBlog.com

Antibodies from original strain COVID-19 infection don’t bind to variants, study finds

People infected with the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 early in the pandemic produced a consistent antibody response, making two main groups of antibodies to bind to the spike protein on the virus’s outer surface. However, those antibodies don’t bind well to newer variants, a new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study targets COVID-19 variant antibody effectiveness after Moderna vaccination

Researchers found that the effectiveness of the vaccine held for about 6 months in most adults, but began to be less effective at that time point. The effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Moderna) vaccine may diminish over time with the subsequent appearance of the COVID-19 variants, according to first author Amarendra Pegu from the Vaccine Research Center, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland.
BETHESDA, MD
usu.edu

Recent Study Shows Connection between Political Views and COVID-19 Rates

A new study from the Western Rural Development Center (WRDC) based at Utah State University shows a connection between political views and COVID-19 per capita cases and death rates. The article, “COVID-19 in Rural America: Impacts of Politics and Disadvantages,” shared information from the study showing that counties with high...
LOGAN, UT
umd.edu

Successive COVID-19 Variants Becoming More Airborne, Researchers Find

Compared to people infected with the original form of the virus that causes COVID-19, those with a more recent strain exhaled 43 to 100 times more of it into the air, indicating that the disease is evolving to become more airborne, according to a new University of Maryland-led study. The...
SCIENCE
Washington Post

Why the Delta Variant Is Giving More Children Covid

Covid-19 cases among children are surging across the world amid delta-fueled outbreaks, spurring hospitalizations and raising concern about the risk of severe illness and persistent “long hauler” symptoms. It’s also prompted questions about the safety of schools. 1. How common is Covid in children?. In the U.S., as of early...
KIDS
MedicineNet.com

Antibodies to Early Strains of COVID May Not Fight New Variants: Study

Antibodies from current COVID-19 vaccines don't bind well to the new variants of the virus, a study finds. Researchers collected data from previously published papers about the sequence of antibodies produced by the vaccines. They focused on antibodies against the spike protein, a part of the virus that binds to receptors on human cells to infect them. It's the target of most vaccines.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cdc.gov

Studies Show More COVID-19 Cases in Areas Without School Masking Policies

Today, CDC released three studies in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) that highlight the importance of using layered prevention strategies including universal masking to stop the spread and minimize disruptions to school operations for safe in-person education. These studies found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during this same period.
EDUCATION
KTNV

CDC: Studies show that mask mandates limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three studies that show that COVID-19 infections were more pervasive in areas that did not require masks in schools. The studies provide further evidence that the CDC's recommendation that teachers, staff and students wear masks when in school significantly lessen...
EDUCATION
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

