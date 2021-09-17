CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

As the Nasdaq Drops, Could Five9 Escape Its Deal with Zoom?

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago

Dan Caplinger has been a contract writer for the Motley Fool since 2006. As the Fool's Director of Investment Planning, Dan oversees much of the personal-finance and investment-planning content published daily on Fool.com. With a background as an estate-planning attorney and independent financial consultant, Dan's articles are based on more than 20 years of experience from all angles of the financial world. Follow @DanCaplinger

  • The Nasdaq gave up ground Friday afternoon.
  • Five9 shares are up as opposition mounts to its merger with Zoom.
  • Zoom could come back with a richer bid or simply walk away.

The stock market looked poised to close the week on a down note today. Even the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), which has been an outperformer lately, found itself down three-quarters of a percent as of 12:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Most investors are excited when a company whose shares they own gets an offer to get taken over. Such buyout bids usually come with a nice premium to where the stock traded immediately prior to the news, and that can mean a quick payday for shareholders.

However, an acquisition bid also means that the fortunes of the target are tied to those of the buyer, and sometimes that doesn't lead to the best results for investors. That's something that shareholders in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are learning the hard way, and now, it looks increasingly possible that its deal with video collaboration giant Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) might well not go through.

History of the deal

Two months ago, Five9's stock moved higher after Zoom announced that it had come to an agreement to acquire the call-center platform specialist. Under the terms of the deal, Zoom would pay roughly $14.7 billion in an all-stock transaction that would give Five9 shareholders 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for every Five9 share.

There were ample business reasons for Zoom to seek the acquisition. Zoom's growth from its core videoconferencing business was decelerating after a huge performance in 2020, and the company wanted to branch out into other adjacent areas. Five9's call center business was a natural fit, and Zoom saw call centers as a $24 billion market opportunity worth pursuing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgehZ_0bzhoLv100
Image source: Getty Images.

For Five9's part, connecting with Zoom offered the opportunity to give Five9's customers more complete access to the features that Zoom's video collaboration platform offered. In particular, the Zoom Phone product could grow into a superior service that Five9's clients would be interested in pursuing.

Seller's remorse?

Since then, though, things haven't gone well for Five9 shareholders. To be clear, Five9's business has done very well, with sales in its most recent quarter rising 44% powered by a 50% rise in subscription revenue from its enterprise customers. But because of the deal, Five9's stock has tracked Zoom's share price lower, and Zoom has been under pressure as growth for the video giant has slowed even further.

Meanwhile, many companies in the software-as-a-service space have continued to move higher. That adds insult to injury for Five9 investors who thought they were getting a good deal by joining forces with Zoom.

Coming to a head

But there might be a way out. Five9 shareholders have to approve the deal, and although shareholder votes are usually rubber stamps for management, proxy advisory specialist Institutional Shareholder Services took the unusual step of recommending against the merger. ISS argued that the all-stock deal forces Five9 investors to take on a core Zoom business that it characterized as having "growth prospects [that] have become less compelling" as the pandemic hopefully approaches an end.

The ISS move doesn't guarantee the deal will fail, though. Five9 has significant institutional ownership, and many institutions choose almost always to side with management in agreeing to deals. Nevertheless, some institutional investors rely heavily on services like ISS, and if similar proxy advisory companies agree with ISS, it could jeopardize the deal or prompt a higher bid.

The vote is currently scheduled for Sept. 30. A new bid would potentially reset that timeline, and so it'll be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and what it means for both stocks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Now's the Time to Buy These 3 Stocks

Merging Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will create a far more potent streaming player than anyone currently appreciates. The T-Mobile share sell-off over a data hack hasn't altered its growth prospects or the stock's value. After botching some of last year's data collection, Nielsen is rebuilding. Investors don't see it yet.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Nasdaqindex#Ixic#Outperformer#Zoom Video Communications#Five9#Iss
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Argo Blockchain Is on the Nasdaq, and Its Stock Looks Promising

Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain (ARBK) has priced its IPO and is expected to list on Sep. 23. The company raised about $112.5 million in the offering for its American depositary shares (ADSs), which are listing on Nasdaq. Should you buy Argo Blockchain IPO stock?. Article continues below advertisement. It's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
STOCKS
Axios

Zoom's mega-merger with Five9 is hitting speedbumps

Video conferencing giant Zoom is having troubles with its $14.7 billion deal to buy Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), a cloud-based call center operator. Why it matters: Some of the opposition is related to shareholder value, but the bigger issue is geopolitical tensions with China. Driving the news: The U.S. Justice Department...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Does Zoom Need to Expand Its Services to Maintain Its Growth?

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) said during its second-quarter earnings report it expects sequential growth to grind to a halt -- even as year-over-year sales continue to go up at a double-digit percentage pace. To reignite expansion, Zoom may need to start adding other services to its core video software suite. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The 5" recorded Sept. 15, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss why and how the company is adding new products into the mix.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy