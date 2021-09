Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be waiting at least another week to make his team debut as he has been ruled out Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, following a league suspension forced him to miss last week’s season opener. Officially listed as “Not injury related - personal matter” on the Friday injury report, Fuller was not with the team practicing on Thursday or Friday, though there is no indication as to what the issue is.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO