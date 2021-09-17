CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, CO

Joyride Brewing Company Announces Fresh Hop Festival Date

Cover picture for the articleEDGEWATER, Colorado – Fresh Hop season is upon us! Joyride Brewing Company (2501 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater, CO 80214) is thrilled to host a Fresh Hop tap takeover with 14 participating craft breweries. Joyride’s Fresh Hop Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ten percent of sales from Fresh Hop beers on that day will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) to support their mission of promoting, protecting and propelling independent craft breweries in Colorado.

