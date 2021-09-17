CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewvine: Right Brain Brewery Keeping Beer Curious

By Whitney Amann
 8 days ago

Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City is known for its “curious” beer and this fall they’re bringing back some of their most popular brews.

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson show you how Right Brain is keeping beer curious.

“Yesterday I saw the tree in our yard, it started to change colors, which brings on ‘chubby squirrel’ our fall spiced amber ale,” said owner Russell Springsteen. “So this has been a huge hit for us, probably about the fifth or sixth year that we’ve had it into production and so that should be on store shelves in northern Michigan as of late last week and so we’re pretty excited about that.”

That seasonal transition has Right Brain Brewery rolling out its popular fall flavor.

If you’re feeling adventurous, this week Right Brain is brewing one of their most popular and maybe most unusual beers so it will be ready in time for their annual pig roast in October.

And the brewery is experimenting with more than it’s ingredients.

They’ve teamed up with their friends at HyVIDA to try hydrogen as a way to carbonate and enhance the flavor of a few of their staple beers.

9&10 News

Brewvine: First Harvest of the Season at Bonobo Winery

The changing fall colors means the wine makers at Bonobo Winery are hard at work bringing in the first harvest of the season. For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson stopped by their tasting room to see what the grapes they’re harvesting now, will look like next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

West Michigan Seniors Celebrate Their ‘Strong’ Sixties

Photoshoots continued throughout Traverse City today for West Michigan 60 Strong. A group of 12 West Michigan residents in their sixties were chosen as 60 Strong ambassadors on Friday. The new program is aimed at keeping senior citizens healthy and helping them navigate Medicare coverage. The 60 Strong ambassadors were...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Wellness for the Family: Enjoying Apple Season

As we head into the Fall Solstice, a fresh harvest of in-season produce is calling. In September, Michiganders can take advantage of grapes, green beans, corn zucchini, cabbage and of course – apples. Sometimes known as nature’s toothbrush, apples flaunt an impressive list of health benefits including prebiotic effects, anti-inflammatory...
RECIPES
9&10 News

Elk Rapids Hosts Scarecrow Competition

Scarecrows are taking over the sidewalks in Elk Rapids. Saturday is downtown Elk Rapids fall festival, and businesses created scarecrows for a little friendly competition. You can pick up a ballot at the cider and donut tend on River street during the festival. The competition has shown how close the...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Red Glasses Movement: Life Is Too Short For Boring Glasses

“She was a firecracker. She had no limitations.”. Five year old Audrey Louise was a bright, little girl. “She just continued to break through all these obstacles we were worried that she wasn’t going to be able to do.”. Born with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect – her...
ADVOCACY
9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Harvest Festivals

Fall is here and in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Courtney Sheffer breaks down all the fun harvest festivals in our area. Celebrate the end of summer in Antrim County with the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd Annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll find art, flea markets, local brews, tunes, and scarecrows all over town, all built around this year’s theme of “Welcome to the Jungle.” Kick off the morning with a one-mile fun run, check out the Best Dressed Pet Parade at 1 p.m., and a cook-off tournament at 2 p.m. Stop by the beverage tent for local brews and craft drinks, as well as local music from noon until 6 p.m.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Hook and Hunting: Cisco to Crisco Fishing Event

A North Michigan organization is getting veterans out on the water this weekend. Northwest Michigan Fishing Club is hosting their first fall annual Cisco to Crisco Fishing Event Saturday morning. It’s aimed at getting veterans out on the East Bay to catch some fish, then a cookout with the day’s haul will be right after at Sayler Park in Williamsburg.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: IllumiZoo Wild Hues

If you’re looking to have a fun night out with the family, head to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids for IllumiZoo Wild Hues, a mile-long journey at night through the zoo that’s filled with colorful lights and sounds. Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins shows us part of this display for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Hemingway Inspired Event Supports Hospice Of Michigan

Tickets are on sale for a night to remember filled with food, fun, and cocktails for a good cause. Join Hospice of Michigan for A Hemingway-Inspired Evening in Paris, Havana, and Northern Michigan at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Besser Museum. The entertaining evening of storytelling featuring renowned author Philip Greene, local filmmaker Cat Muncey and the mixologists from The Mockingbird Cocktails & Bartending will benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
SOCIETY
9&10 News

Business in Focus: Short’s Brewing Company Pure Michigan Autumn IPA

For the third year, Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company are celebrating the first official day of fall with a toast to Michigan’s awe-inspiring colors, incredible tastes and scenic adventures that are encapsulated in Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a 100 percent Michigan-grown and harvested IPA that highlights the state’s agricultural bounty and nationally-recognized craft beer industry.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Friday Sessions: Janel Anderson Performs ‘Come A Day’

For this week’s Friday Sessions, we have singer/songwriter who’s been playing music for decades. She and her husband have toured the country, coast to coast, since the 70’s playing traditional country music and you will learn much more about this wonderful woman next week on Northern Michigan in Focus. If...
MUSIC
9&10 News

What’s Growing With Tom: Closing the Vegetable Beds

Welcome back Northern Michigan. We took care of the flower garden last week, now it’s time for the vegetable beds. We’ve never planted potatoes before so this is like Christmas. We don’t know how they are going to come out. Talk about taters! I mean there’s a ton in here....
AGRICULTURE
9&10 News

Watch a Movie in an Airplane Hangar, September 23

If you are in Sault Ste Marie Friday evening and are looking for something to do with the kids….check this out. You can watch a movie…on a big screen…in an airplane hangar!. The Soo Pilots Association is holding its annual “Open House and Movie in a Hangar” night at Sanderson...
MOVIES
