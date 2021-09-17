Brewvine: Right Brain Brewery Keeping Beer Curious

Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City is known for its “curious” beer and this fall they’re bringing back some of their most popular brews.

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson show you how Right Brain is keeping beer curious.

“Yesterday I saw the tree in our yard, it started to change colors, which brings on ‘chubby squirrel’ our fall spiced amber ale,” said owner Russell Springsteen. “So this has been a huge hit for us, probably about the fifth or sixth year that we’ve had it into production and so that should be on store shelves in northern Michigan as of late last week and so we’re pretty excited about that.”

That seasonal transition has Right Brain Brewery rolling out its popular fall flavor.

If you’re feeling adventurous, this week Right Brain is brewing one of their most popular and maybe most unusual beers so it will be ready in time for their annual pig roast in October.

And the brewery is experimenting with more than it’s ingredients.

They’ve teamed up with their friends at HyVIDA to try hydrogen as a way to carbonate and enhance the flavor of a few of their staple beers.