CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Looking back at Tony La Russa’s first White Sox division title 38 years ago Friday

By Larry Hawley
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Over the past few weeks, White Sox fans have been counting down the days until their team officially qualifies for the 2021 American League Playoffs. The “Magic Number” currently sits at seven as the team heads to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers this weekend. Once it hits zero, the team can celebrate an AL Central title for the first time since the 2008 season while also making the playoffs for the first time in back-to-back seasons.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Mike Wright, Tony La Russa ejected after White Sox plunk Angels star Shohei Ohtani late in a blowout loss

(670 The Score) A blowout series finale between the White Sox and Angels got spiced late in the game Thursday afternoon. With his team trailing 9-3, White Sox reliever Mike Wright was ejected with two outs in the top the ninth inning after hitting Angels star Shohei Ohtani in the front leg with a 90-mph fastball. Wright had nearly hit Ohtani two pitches earlier with a fastball, and the hit by pitch caused the umpires to come together to confer, after which they tossed him.
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: Tony La Russa pleads innocent for plunking Shohei Ohtani

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa insists his pitcher did not intentionally throw at Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The drama in Thursday’s game between the White Sox and Angels saw Tony La Russa ejected along with pitcher Mike Wright Jr. for allegedly targeting Shohei Ohtani. After the...
MLB
FanSided

Tony La Russa’s tantrum ends with him ripping out the dugout phone (Video)

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was so angry during Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, he ripped out the phone in the dugout. The Chicago White Sox had an eventful Thursday when facing off against the Los Angeles Angels. During the top of the ninth inning, with the Angels leading 9-3, Mike Wright Jr. threw three straight pitches at designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. As a result, Wright was ejected from the game.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Wright, Tony La Russa suspended for Shohei Ohtani plunking

Mike Wright and Tony La Russa were suspended on Saturday for an incident on Thursday where Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch. Ohtani was batting in the ninth inning of his Los Angeles Angels’ 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Wright missed badly on a few offerings, including one pitch near Ohtani, before plunking the Angels slugger in the leg.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Larry Brown Sports

These are the 3 things that make Tony La Russa angry

Tony La Russa was pretty upset on Tuesday night after one of his players was hit in the helmet by a pitch. Luis Robert was batting to start the bottom of the fifth inning for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels and was hit in the helmet by an Oliver Ortega pitch. La Russa didn’t take long to come out and have some words with home plate umpire Bill Welke and Angels catcher Max Stassi.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB suspends White Sox righty Mike Wright, skipper Tony La Russa

Major League Baseball has levied a three-game suspension against White Sox righty Mike Wright for intentionally throwing at Shohei Ohtani, per Jack Harris of the LA Times (via Twitter). Manager Tony La Russa was also given a one-game suspension, which he is serving Saturday night. Impressively, La Russa’s ejection was the 91st of his career.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Harold Baines
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Tony La Russa: Lucas Giolito's Healthy Return ‘a Victory'

Despite Angels homers, Giolito’s health a ‘victory’ for Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The most thrilling part of Lucas Giolito’s return from the injured list had nothing to do with him. The distinction went to Eloy Jiménez’ catch at the top of the fence midway through Giolito’s start....
MLB
chatsports.com

White Sox: Tony La Russa makes strong comments after win

CHICAGO - AUGUST 15: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the New York Yankees on August 15, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox played a big series against the Boston Red Sox...
MLB
Pantagraph

Column: How is manager Tony La Russa, 76, closing the generation gap with his Chicago White Sox players? ‘He’s a great listener,’ Joe Maddon says.

When 76-year-old Tony La Russa agreed last fall to manage the Chicago White Sox after nine years away from the dugout, Joe Maddon called his agent, Alan Nero. “I’m good for 10 more years,’” the Los Angeles Angels manager said he told Nero. “I felt it added 10 more years of shelf life to me immediately. My goal has always been to work as long as Mick Jagger wanted to be on stage, and Tony just validated all of that.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Home Plate#Mariners#Al Central#The White Sox#American League#The Baltimore Orioles#Wgn News Now
arcamax.com

White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. suspended 3 games for throwing at Angels' Shohei Ohtani; manager Tony La Russa serves automatic 1-game ban

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. received a three-game suspension and a fine for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa received an automatic one-game suspension — which he served Saturday — and a...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Tony La Russa says Yoan Moncada is ‘the whole package’ as a hitter

With his fourth-inning walk, Yoan Moncada extended his on-base streak to 28 games. Heading into the game, he was tied with the Royals’ Nicky Lopez for the longest active streak in baseball. During this stretch, Moncada is hitting .327 with two home runs and eight doubles. Moncada has been a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa 'concerned' about Carlos Rodon

The Chicago White Sox have been cautious with Carlos Rodon over the final month of the season. They have some reasons to be even more concerned about their southpaw starter. Rodon’s velocity was down (under 90 mph) late in his brief start on Monday night. The White Sox pitcher gave up three runs (two earned) over three innings in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He left after throwing 69 pitches.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Tony La Russa sticking with six-man rotation at least through road trip

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is familiar with the ways his decisions in September can affect how his team performs in the playoffs. Not long after the second half of the season started, La Russa began emphasizing the importance of resting his players, especially the pitchers in the starting rotation.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tony La Russa says Carlos Rodón will get 1 more start for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He’s got another shot next ... and hope there will be a better result’

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa conceded he had his “fingers crossed” in hopes of Carlos Rodón making one more start next Wednesday to prepare for the postseason. Asked if Rodón will be ready for the postseason, La Russa said the left-hander needed that start to evaluate his readiness.
MLB
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy