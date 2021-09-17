Looking back at Tony La Russa’s first White Sox division title 38 years ago Friday

CHICAGO – Over the past few weeks, White Sox fans have been counting down the days until their team officially qualifies for the 2021 American League Playoffs. The “Magic Number” currently sits at seven as the team heads to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers this weekend. Once it hits zero, the team can celebrate an AL Central title for the first time since the 2008 season while also making the playoffs for the first time in back-to-back seasons.