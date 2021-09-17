100% chance of precipitation: Spokane and Inland NW to be covered by showers this weekend
Rain is coming to the Inland Northwest, and this time there’s no chance of Spokane missing out. The Spokane National Weather Service Office forecasts 100% chance of rain on Saturday and an 80% chance of rain on Sunday in Spokane. Steven Van Horn, a forecaster at NWS Spokane, said that a half of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected to fall by the end of the weekend.www.spokesman.com
