CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

‘All the numbers are fake,’ Teacher’s controversial COVID-19 comments prompt DPS investigation

By Sean Cudahy
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX5rY_0bzhmrnL00

DAYTON — A Dayton Public Schools teacher is being accused of sharing what doctor’s call COVID-19 misinformation in a video posted online that was taken down by YouTube for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

The video was a project for a broadcasting class at Ponitz High School and the district’s superintendent says what the teacher said on video was not appropriate for students.

“It’s not our job to push off our opinions and push off the beliefs that we have on our students,” Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said.

In the video shared online, the Dayton Public Schools teacher is being interviewed as part of what school leaders said was a class project. The teacher makes claims about COVID-19, questioning testing practices by area providers, including Premier Health.

“All the numbers are fake,” the teacher said in the video.

Lolli said Ponitz’s principal viewed the video after it was posted on YouTube Thursday night. The principal then told staff not to show the video to the students.

“I think the person who was interviewed has a right to their opinion, I think they have a right to say what they believe to be true. However, I don’t think the interview itself was appropriate for the students to be engaged in,” Lolli told News Center 7 Friday afternoon.

Premier Health’s Dr. Roberto Colon said many claims the teacher made in the video amounted to bad information.

“We have enough of a hard time fighting this virus. We don’t also have to throw in bad information and disinformation campaigns. This is just something we should not have to deal with right,” Colon said.

Colon said the video was “disheartening.”

“We need to be utilizing science and data, not unproven hypotheses as to how how to defeat the virus,” Colon said.

Lolli said the district is investigating the situation and if there are any policy violations by anyone involved potential discipline could be issued.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 185

Dewey Vanscoy
8d ago

Was the science being followed when Biden said, "You won't get Covid if you get the Jab." What about when Fauci said, "mask don't work."

Reply(7)
32
Peter Bennett
8d ago

You mean like the lefties do to your children behind closed doors at school indoctrinating them to believe what they want them to believe. Oh the hippocracy of the left.

Reply
28
zoomnet58
7d ago

no matter why one arrives in the emergency room (except say accident) if they get tested and they have covid..it is counted as a covid hospitalization. if later they die with another cause since they had covid it is counted as a covid death..dont believe me look it up at the CDC website . so of course the numbers are inflated..

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Ohio haunted house actor accidentally stabs child

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — Police are investigating how an 11-year-old boy was stabbed at a haunted house attraction in northern Ohio. According to WOIO in Cleveland, the incident happened at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Sep. 18 around 8:15 p.m. Berea police were called to respond to reports of a boy...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

ODH releases new guidance on COVID-19 booster doses

The Ohio Department of Health has released guidelines to COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state administering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters shots for the Pfizer vaccine are now available for people who have gone six months past completing their second dose of the vaccine, according to ODH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy