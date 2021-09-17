CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk schools keep new COVID-19 cases low in third week

By Emily Morgan
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain low in the city’s public schools, with no new cases reported between Sept. 9 and 15, according to state data. Mayor Harry Rilling praised the Norwalk Public Schools in his weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, commending them for their efforts to have a safe return to school. The district returned to a full, in-person learning model this school year after a year and a half of hybrid and remote learning.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana, an official at the local sheriff's office said. The National Transportation Safety Board said late on Saturday it will investigate the incident. The Seattle-bound Empire Builder...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
Norwalk, CT
Coronavirus
Norwalk, CT
Education
Norwalk, CT
Health
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#K 12 School#Covid#Norwalk High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy