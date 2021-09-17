CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Who gets COVID boosters? The FDA’s expert panel says it’s complicated.

By Claire Maldarelli, Sara Chodosh
Popular Science
Popular Science
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, an advisory committee to the Food & Drug Administration voted unanimously in favor of providing a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Americans aged 65 and older, those at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those who are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 due to occupational exposure; this would include healthcare workers and others in high risk workplace settings. The vote was 18-0. For all other Americans, the FDA panel recommended against a booster shot at this time.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Americans#The White House#Lancet#World Health Organization
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
KOMO News

Kids under 12 should not get COVID vaccines, FDA warns

With the kids back in school and cases of pediatric COVID going up, it’s easy to understand why some parents might want to get their children vaccinated, even when they’re not eligible for the shots. That’s why the FDA is warning parents that children under the age of 12 should...
KIDS
Observer

CDC Convenes to Decide Who Will Get Pfizer Booster Following FDA’s Surprise Vote

A science panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet on Wednesday to decide on who should receive the third booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (and when) following the Food and Drug Administration’s surprising decision last week to not authorize the booster shot to the general population.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Pfizer, BioNTech Analysts On FDA Panel's COVID-19 Booster Dose Decision

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) suffered a setback last week after a FDA panel did not recommend a third dose of the duo's COVID-19 vaccine for the broader population. The Pfizer-BioNTech Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Equal-weight rating and $45 price target for Pfizer shares. BofA Securities...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cbs4indy.com

Eligible Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can now get booster shot, health department says

INDIANAPOLIS — The state health department is making booster shots available to Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health said those booster shots are available Friday to eligible Hoosiers. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a booster dose to bolster waning immunity in specific populations. The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization to include the boosters.
INDIANA STATE
Popular Science

Popular Science

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy