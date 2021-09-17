Who gets COVID boosters? The FDA’s expert panel says it’s complicated.
On Friday, an advisory committee to the Food & Drug Administration voted unanimously in favor of providing a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Americans aged 65 and older, those at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those who are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 due to occupational exposure; this would include healthcare workers and others in high risk workplace settings. The vote was 18-0. For all other Americans, the FDA panel recommended against a booster shot at this time.www.popsci.com
Comments / 0