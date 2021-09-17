CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

710 4TH Street NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a Charmer! This thoughtfully updated, character-rich, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home is situated in an ideal Capitol Hill location just steps to Union Station, Stanton Park, and H Street. Its inviting main level has separate dining and living rooms with new hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and Eastern-facing, front windows. The updated kitchen has quartz counters, gas cooking, stainless appliances and abundant European-style cabinetry. Exit through the double French doors to the slate patio and private backyard where your inner grill master can cook up an enviable feast or you can enjoy a quiet drink after work. A powder room completes the main level floorplan. Following the painted brick wall up the staircase, you+GGll find matching new hardwood floors, a large primary bedroom with bow-front windows, a skylight and customized closets and two additional bedrooms with ample living and work-from-home space. The upstairs bathroom has been renovated and includes a soaking tub. The elevated deck off the back bedroom offers a great spot for a coffee break. There+GGs excellent storage both inside this home AND in the built-in shed in back. While nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, 710 4th Street NE is close to major thoroughfares, the Metro and bus lines making commuting easy. And it+GGs just blocks to Eastern Market and the Capitol complex. Whole Foods, Giant, and Union Kitchen grocery are just steps away as well as some of the best shops and restaurants in DC. 97 Walk Score. 99 Bike Score.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8403 Gannon Court

Welcome Home! This beautiful, open floor plan, brick front colonial home, has been immaculately maintained and is the one you have been waiting for! The home sits on well manicured corner lot in the elegant community of Shamrock Manor. Decorated with warm neutral colors the two story foyer allows an abundance of natural light Beautiful new hardwood flooring from the foyer to the second floor landing. The home has a formal living room, dining room, spacious kitchen which features a double wall oven, huge island and a large pantry that opens to the family room with a gas fireplace. Cork flooring throughout the kitchen, family room and first floor laundry room. The master bedroom has an on-suite master bath with double sinks, a large soaker tub, separate shower and a large master closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a guest hall bath with updated finishes. Fully finished basement with theater room, recreation room, half bath and even additional space for an office, gym and tons of storage. The outdoor patio, right off the kitchen is great for summer BBQs and entertaining while enjoying the beautiful landscape and newly installed irrigation system. Not only is the home amazing but so is the location, with close proximity to, Fort Meade, NSA, BWI Airport, Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C.Schedule your appointment immediately, this home will not last long!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1305 Paddock Lane

Steps? Forget About It! No steps in this updated, open concept rambler in the heart of Pointer Ridge. One of Bowie+GGs most sought after locations. Close to 301/50/Rt. 3/495/95 Shopping at Bowie Town Center, a short dash to Annapolis or Crofton/Gambrills. Gas for heating AND cooking-cost saving and excellent for a home chef. Upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel LG Appliances to include a double convection ovens! Tankless Water heater. True Surround sound already integrated and installed in living room wall-ready for your flat screen HDTV, and your sub woofer to be hooked up! Wired up and ready to GO! Can you say fight parties? Spa bathroom in Primary bedroom, and spa bath also in the main hall bath. Hall bathroom has an integrated Bluetooth speaker over shower! Walk in closet in primary bedroom. Perfect entertaining patio off family room ready for your parties and celebrations. No maintenance vinyl privacy fully fenced rear yard. Safety locking gates on both sides of yard, to protect your little ones or pets from wandering. New roof stripped and installed 2018 with many years of wear left. AC replaced 2016 and recently serviced! New ducts installed at listing. New Paint at listing. Ready for you to move right in! Won+GGt last. Get a showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 Morningview Ct

MOVE-IN NOW - NEW CONSTRUCTION Chesapeake Plan w/ Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on slab. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen casual dining, and great room. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. 42" maple cabinets and granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances double ovens side by side fridge. 9 ft. ceilings & cased windows. His and her walk-in closets and owners bath vanities. 12 X 14 Patio. 14 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Security system. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. Up to $6,000 in closing cost assistance with use of sellers preferred lender and title company. No model home at this location - visit our model home at 149 Willowshire Ct., Waynesboro VA,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

518 N Littleton Street

Absolutely gorgeous!!! ALL NEW FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHTING, INTERIOR DOORS with NEWER-APPLIANCES, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, REMODELED BATHS, 50 YEAR ROOF, DRIVEWAY, FRONT STOOP AND WALK WAY. All of this located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a prime location. This spectacular home features designer appliances to include a Wolf cooktop, Kitchen Aid wall oven and dish washer with a new refrigerator on order. Tons of storage room in the lower level with the possibility of adding additional finished space! Come see this home before it is gone!!!!
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
County
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1250 Delafield Place NE

Your dream home has finally hit the market! Schedule a tour today! Pride of ownership abounds in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath End row home. The cozy front porch, interior+GGs original charm and quality and the tasteful updates show in the beaming hardwood floors, Gourmet kitchen , functional lower level with full bath, both bathrooms renovated, 8 ft basement ceiling. Restored beautiful rear Deck, 2 car parking in the rear. Conveniently located near 3 Metro Stations, (Fort Totten, Brookland, West Hyattsville), Catholic University, plus Dining and Shopping on Brookland+GGs 12th St row. Location is important here because it is close to the Metro and all the great amenities in Brookland and the upcoming development close to Fort Totten. It is also near the booming Route One Corridor including Mount Rainier and Hyattsville.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1335 Grand Canopy Drive

Welcome to your new home! You will love the open floor plan of this 6 year old carriage house. Over $20,000 of upgrades enhanced this home with a screened in porch (2019), fabulous built ins in the upper loft, and more. The entire home is freshly painted and has brand new carpeting throughout. A 2 story foyer with tons of natural light brings you into this lovely home, with the living room (or office) and the dining room on each side. The main level has all you need for your convenience: master bedroom, dining and living rooms, family room, kitchen , laundry and powder room+G- all in one level. The gourmet kitchen has an extra large granite counter for entertaining and meals, that easily seats 5+ people. The family room opens into the screened porch and deck, which boast maintenance free tract flooring. The beautiful staircase lead you upstairs to the 2 bedrooms, full Jack and Jill bathroom and a gorgeous loft area with built in cabinets. All 3 rooms are full of light. For those who love extra storage, this house is it! Just in the basement, there are 2 large storage rooms , second pantry / linen closet, another room with a large closet , and a full bathroom. This basement is fantastic for entertaining, playing, sleeping or whatever your heart desires. The neighborhood offers a gym, pool, playgrounds and a wonderful club house that is perfect for hosting events. Enjoy maintenance free living, as the community takes care of your lawn, shrubs, snow removal, etc.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2138 Graythorn Road

Perfect house for the first time home buyer. Well maintained by the owner of over 15 years. Old-time quality construction. Original windows have been replaced. Carpet covers wooden floors. Kitchen and bathroom have been upgraded for comfortable tastes. The awning has been added to the entrance in 2021. Fancy accents and personalization are left to the imagination of the buyer or just move in and enjoy!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

506 Quintana Place NW

$749,500 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: DCDC2015398. "Swag" a little or a lot you be the judge, on one of the prettiest tree lined blocks in "Brightwood "filled with semi detached brick porch front Tudors with rear decks & attached garages, just a few blocks south of Takoma Park DC's border share in their amenities ! 3 blocks to nearby Takoma Recreation Aquatic Center, children's playground, water park, tennis, basketball courts ,soccer, parklands, green space, Brand New " Dog Park" A true Sports Complex !!! Close to coffee houses & neighborhood restaurants Starbucks & Bus Boys n Poets, Yoga Studio, Walmart & more! BTW this section Brightwood is nestled between Takoma Park DC & Petworth>> East of Georgia Avenue!! Finders Keepers all the right features: Sun filled flooded with light w lots of windows, recessed lighting, gorgeous oak floors, high ceilings, Dream Designer's Kitchen with large island with loads of cabinetry, wine cooler, granite & like new Stainless Steel Appliances overlooking south facing deck!Designer baths, 3 to 4 bedrooms, could use the lower level, as a bedroom suite w private bath or exercise room , den or office, Utility room with brand new boiler, gas hot water heater, full top of the line washer & dryer & garage witha state of the art remote door! Master bedroom with ceiling fan! Ample stand up floored storage attic! Welcome home to your DC suburban digs in the City!check tour for you tube video & matterport!!No sign on property! appointment only! Follow Covid guidelines! No open houses! Not on showtime!
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Commuting#4th Street#Whole Foods#Restaurants#Union Station#Eastern#European#French#Giant#Union Kitchen#Walk Score#Bike Score
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 8TH Avenue

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 3 Level Brick Semi-Detached Townhome, Finished Basement, Spacious Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, Deck, Parking pad, Sunporch, HVAC, Much More! Just Waiting For Your Personal Updates to Make it Shine. Close to Schools, Shopping, Commuter Routes, and Much More! This Will Not Last!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

717 Anvil Road

WELCOME HOME to this charming three level end unit townhouse! You and your family will love growing and making memories here! You+GGll love cooking meals in your beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Beautiful new flooring in the foyer, hallway, bathroom and kitchen will impress your guests! Enjoy gathering in your large dining area and living room with lots of natural lighting! Your large master bedroom awaits you with a generous walk in closet! The basement has endless potential, storage, additional room, play room or recreation room where you can walk out to the fenced in back yard! This home as has been professionally cleaned, NEW PAINT throughout, NEW brushed nickel door handles, NEW toilets, NEW 50 gal. hot water heater, and professionally cleaned carpets. This home is conveniently located off of route 17, near tons of shopping and I-95!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

912 Mckewin Avenue

Ready Set......start packing!!!!! This lavishly decorated home offers 3 bedroom 1.5 townhouse and so much more !! Check out this spacious 1st floor with gleaming hard wood floors, a spacious living room and dinning room........ the ideal floor plan for entertaining. It wraps around to the rear oversized deck!!! Ready for your outside entertainment!!!The charming lower level features a family room area, new carpet, tons of storage and fully equipped laundry room. This top level is enhanced with 3 bedrooms and a fancy full bathroom. The exterior features are amazing!!! Walking up to the house you will note the covered front porch, Plus 2 rear patios (main level and top level) offering the perfect flow of entertaining. Ready to fall in love....start packing !!! This is the perfect place to call HOME!!! Call for your private tour today!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8709 Rochelle Drive

End-of-group 4 Bedroom townhome in Papillon. Brick-front Colonial style with 3 finished levels. Ceramic tile Foyer flows to Living Room with Powder Room and open staircases. Large Kitchen with oak cabinets, dining area and access to Family Room with gas fireplace and atrium door to Deck. Main level hardwood floors. Large Primary Bedroom with Bath plus 2 additional Bedrooms and Hall Bath share the 2nd Level. Lower Level Rec Room and Bedroom 4. Gas heat and hot water, Deck with steps to yard. Close to all the attractions of Ellicott City and Columbia.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4124 Reisterstown Road

New Homebuyer or Investor Special !! Opportunity to add to your investment portfolio or become a first-time homebuyer in Park Heights. Lare 3 Bedroom and full bath located in central Park heights with plenty of incentives and reinvestment opportunities in this area. Contact me today to see this property!Needs some TLC to make it stunning ... as is a buyer to verify ground rent. ......For Home Buyers that want a move-in ready property Ask how our clients can finish the rehab for you with accepted offers.Always check to see what home buying or investment programs are available this just may be one of them!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5909 87TH Avenue

Nicely updated throughout brick and a nice size driveway single-family home. in the heart of New Carrollton. Some of the features include Granite countertops with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, newly painted, updated bathrooms, basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath and a kitchenette, engineered floors. New interior doors, new light fixtures in bathrooms. Large size fully fenced backyard adorned with a deck ready for entertaining. French door opens two-panel wide for easier access. Close proximity to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more...Easy to show and any ?? call LA.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1411 Battery Avenue

Welcome to the finest CHAP approved home in Federal Hill! 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, parking and a water view deck! 4 levels of living in the heart of the city with hardwood throughout the above ground floors. The main level features an open floor plan with living room and dining area. The kitchen is a cooks dream! White front, stainless GE Cafe appliances including wall ovens and hood. The center island is expansive with quartz waterfall counter. The second floor features two large bedrooms, a guest bath and a luxurious owners suite with double vanity in the bath and a huge walk-in closet. There is a small deck off the owner's suite is perfect for morning coffee. The top floor has the third bedroom and a wet bar area with cabinets and a dishwasher all leading to the deck. From the deck, the views of the water and city are unrivaled. The parking pad in the rear is deep and wide enough for your SUV. CHAP taxes approximately $7000!!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7725 Burnside Road

Move-in Ready contemporary 3BR, 1.5BA townhome with open floor plan. Updated in 2018, with vinyl wood floors, new kitchen with Frigidaire GE stainless steel appliances, refrigerator witch ice-maker, self-cleaning range, dishwasher, GE stack washer/dryer. Very efficient utilities with upgraded Andersen windows, CAC & ceiling fan. Carpeted bedroom, updated bath. Pull-down attic with insulation. Cement patio and storage shed in rear. Near FedEx Field, 3-miles to Largo Town Center Metro, Community Center & Woodmore Towne Centre.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19885 Ridgecrest Square

Well Maintained and Refreshed 3 Bedroom 1 Car Garage End Unit For Sale in Riverside Villages! Bright Open Floorplan w/Fresh Paint, New Carpet and LVP Flooring Throughout! Spacious Eat In Kitchen Opens to Sunroom w/Fireplace. Walk Out to Custom Deck Overlooking Common Area and Trees. Upper Level Features Primary Suite w/Walk In Closet and Full Bath. 2 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms Plus Full Bath. Finished Walk Out Lower Level w/Half Bath. Excellent Loudoun schools nearby! Great Community Amenities Include Club House, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, and Walking Paths. Minutes to One Loudoun's Trendiest Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, Stores, and Event. Terrific Commuter Location In Close Proximity to 7, Dulles Airport Dulles Shopping Center, Leesburg Outlet Mall, and Lansdowne Town Center, Parks and The Potomac River! Don't Miss It Schedule your Tour Today!
LEESBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

532 E Glendale Avenue

Renovated Del Ray Charmer. Modern features, classic feel, perfectly located to experience all that Alexandria has to offer. 3 levels, 2 bed 1 bath, with 1058sqft row home built in 1945. 2021 renovation includes new roof, HVAC, water heater, new kitchen, new bathroom, all appliances, cabinets, LVP flooring, all light fixtures, upgraded plumbing and electrical, interior and exterior doors, paint and carpet, front stoop and stairs, rear deck. Be sure to check out the 3D Tour!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

118 N Smallwood Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Buyer pays all closing costs. Sold strictly as-is. $5,000 EMD required. DELIVERED VACANT: Large property in great shape near huge development projects. Living room, dining room, updated kitchen and baths. 3 spacious bedrooms. Large unfinished basement. Forced air, HVAC, fenced yard.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4509 Sparrow Court

LARGE FANTASTIC TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 HALF BATH NESTLED IN THE "TOWNS OF FOREST HILLS"....MAIN LEVEL HAS SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW....SEPERATE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING...MASTER BEDROOM FEATURING 3 LARGE WINDOWS, DUAL CLOSETS AND IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENSUITE...FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL ENSUITE IDEAL FOR GUESTS....RECENT IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE ROOF WITH 3 DIMENSIONAL SHINGLES, HVAC SYSTEM, FLOORING FOR BASEMENT AND REPLACEMENTS FOR THE MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER.... TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE HOME...PLENTY OF VISITOR PARKING....REAR YARD WITH FENCING AND SHED. THIS ONE'S A "KEEPER"!!!!!!!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy