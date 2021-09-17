710 4TH Street NE

Welcome to your new home! You will love the open floor plan of this 6 year old carriage house. Over $20,000 of upgrades enhanced this home with a screened in porch (2019), fabulous built ins in the upper loft, and more. The entire home is freshly painted and has brand new carpeting throughout. A 2 story foyer with tons of natural light brings you into this lovely home, with the living room (or office) and the dining room on each side. The main level has all you need for your convenience: master bedroom, dining and living rooms, family room, kitchen , laundry and powder room+G- all in one level. The gourmet kitchen has an extra large granite counter for entertaining and meals, that easily seats 5+ people. The family room opens into the screened porch and deck, which boast maintenance free tract flooring. The beautiful staircase lead you upstairs to the 2 bedrooms, full Jack and Jill bathroom and a gorgeous loft area with built in cabinets. All 3 rooms are full of light. For those who love extra storage, this house is it! Just in the basement, there are 2 large storage rooms , second pantry / linen closet, another room with a large closet , and a full bathroom. This basement is fantastic for entertaining, playing, sleeping or whatever your heart desires. The neighborhood offers a gym, pool, playgrounds and a wonderful club house that is perfect for hosting events. Enjoy maintenance free living, as the community takes care of your lawn, shrubs, snow removal, etc.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO