602 Whitcliff Court

Beautiful end unit in excellent location! Main level features maple hardwood floors, large light-filled living room, spacious dining room, and well-appointed kitchen with lovely updates. The upper level features a luxury primary suite with an en-suite full bath and roomy walk-in, two additional bedrooms, both large and bright, and the second full bath. The lower level has a versatile family room with a fireplace, a large laundry room, and plenty of space for storage. Set in an incredibly convenient location close to countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options plus easy access to 270, the ICC, 495, the Metro, and more.
Investor Special !! Opportunity to add to your investment portfolio or Get some equity homebuyer.!! 3-bedroom with room for more 2 full bath located on the first floor. Contact me today to see this property!.. as is a buyer to verify ground rent. ......For Home Buyers that want a move-in ready property Ask how our clients can finish the rehab for you with accepted offers.Always check to see what home buying or investment programs are available this just may be one of them!!
Excellent location in the Heart of Bel Air! Zoned as Residential Office. Currently set up as Four Offices with Lobby Area or Five Offices. Small Kitchenette and Half Bath. Ample Parking on Rear Lot. Central Air and Gas Heat. Walk Upstairs to Extra Storage in Attic. Professional Pics Available Soon!
UNDER CONSTRUCTION 3 finished levels. 1 car garage with opener. Over 1,850 sq. ft. of finished living space. Plenty of room for all! Rear kitchen layout with island, 42" stained cabinets, step-in pantry, stainless appliances granite counter tops. Owners bedroom features dual vanities, step-in shower and large walk-in closet. First floor rec room. 18 x 10 deck. Smart home package and security system. LVP flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining, family room and 1/2 bath. HOA includes lawn care, snow removal (even your drive and lead walk!). Pictures and virtual tour are of a model home and show optional upgrades. Hours Wednesday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tues Up to $5,000 IN CLOSING COST ASSISTANCE - ASK FOR DETAILS,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
6558 Total Sqft Prepare to be "Wowed" . This is a huge mansion sized rambler. With an upgraded 50 year roof that was installed in 2016. Featuring a 20x40 Heated Salt Water Pool. Main Level Verandah with fan 24 x15. Large primary suite and spa bath with a large shower and double spray units. Plus a self contained apartment. Media room, Game area, Chef's caliber kitchen, unbelievable club room with Zoom Center and lavish bar.Lower level opens to a covered lower party deck, all over looking at the pool and wooded backyard. Its like living in a private country club.
Your new home awaits at 608 N. Fourth St, LaVale! This remodeled, 3-bedroom, 2-Full Bath home with fenced backyard will not last long! The accommodating Front access has just a few steps to navigate while being welcomed by the custom landscaping with multiple retaining walls. Enter the Open Floor Plan and be wowed by the gorgeous floors, lots of natural light and the amount of storage and built-ins - which, by the way, most are removable!! The Den and Living/Dining areas are accented with beautiful LVT, Ceramic Tile, Recessed Lighting , Chair Rail and a Built-In Office Area (it would also be great for a buffet during family get-togethers!) The Roof was placed in 2013 as well as the Hot Water Tank, Downspouts and Siding. The Kitchen has been completely remodeled as well as the Main Level Bath. The Main Level Primary Bedroom is spacious with wood floors and double closets! The 2nd level hosts 2-well sized bedrooms, a Full Tub/Shower Bath, and Floored Eaves for plenty of storage. The Lower Level has one finished room and the Unfinished portion can be planned exactly as you heart desires - it's a blank slate!! The lower level workshop is heated and cooled and ready for hours of tinkering with direct access to the lovely backyard. There is plenty of space for a garden and play equipment! Don't wait, make your appointment to tour this property!
Absolutely gorgeous!!! ALL NEW FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHTING, INTERIOR DOORS with NEWER-APPLIANCES, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, REMODELED BATHS, 50 YEAR ROOF, DRIVEWAY, FRONT STOOP AND WALK WAY. All of this located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a prime location. This spectacular home features designer appliances to include a Wolf cooktop, Kitchen Aid wall oven and dish washer with a new refrigerator on order. Tons of storage room in the lower level with the possibility of adding additional finished space! Come see this home before it is gone!!!!
Welcome home! This brick front end unit townhouse is large, filled with natural light and so inviting. With over 2200 SF of living area, there is plenty of space on 3 finished levels featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The main level has a huge living room with both a side and front bay window that feels so bright and open, even on rainy days. The gourmet kitchen offers loads of space for creating new culinary delights or hosting get-togethers. With stainless steel appliances and center island. The upper level has a large primary suite with a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets and private bath that has ceramic tile, a soaker tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level is a great space that can provide home office space, media room and one bedroom. Being an end unit, the yard is already larger two sheds and fenced yard. Freshly painted throughout, this home is well maintained and move-in ready, so you just need to start unpacking. FURNACE AND A/C ARE NEW, 7/2021. Great community amenities such as swimming pool, playgrounds, tot lot and more. Plus convenient access to shopping, dining, downtown Frederick and commuter routes. See it today!
Steps? Forget About It! No steps in this updated, open concept rambler in the heart of Pointer Ridge. One of Bowie+GGs most sought after locations. Close to 301/50/Rt. 3/495/95 Shopping at Bowie Town Center, a short dash to Annapolis or Crofton/Gambrills. Gas for heating AND cooking-cost saving and excellent for a home chef. Upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel LG Appliances to include a double convection ovens! Tankless Water heater. True Surround sound already integrated and installed in living room wall-ready for your flat screen HDTV, and your sub woofer to be hooked up! Wired up and ready to GO! Can you say fight parties? Spa bathroom in Primary bedroom, and spa bath also in the main hall bath. Hall bathroom has an integrated Bluetooth speaker over shower! Walk in closet in primary bedroom. Perfect entertaining patio off family room ready for your parties and celebrations. No maintenance vinyl privacy fully fenced rear yard. Safety locking gates on both sides of yard, to protect your little ones or pets from wandering. New roof stripped and installed 2018 with many years of wear left. AC replaced 2016 and recently serviced! New ducts installed at listing. New Paint at listing. Ready for you to move right in! Won+GGt last. Get a showing today!
Renovations just completed: total brand new kitchen with high-wall cabinets, granite kitchen countertop w/ new sink, faucet & disposal, new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher & new microwave oven . New recess lights in kitchen and living room. All new bathrooms. Hardwood floor on main level refinished. Brand new carpet in basement. Entire home freshly painted. One fireplace in basement. Brand new full bath in basement. Brand new HVAC system.
WOW so much has been done to this home since the owner's purchased it. Both main level bathrooms have been completely renovated. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, tile floor that extends into foyer closets, laundry closet, pantry and dining area. Granite countertops. Kitchen island is moveable. True french doors added on both main and lower level. All new windows and blinds on both levels. New storm door. Front enclosed porch has been freshly painted. Barn doors for laundry room. All light fixtures have been upgraded to LED. New hot water heater. Whole house sediment water filtration system. Whole house water UV light. Extended the fireplace floor to ceiling and added stone decor and a floating mantle. Home is light and bright. Main level offers 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining area plus main level laundry. Lower level has a large recreation room, family room, 4th bedroom plus a full bath and a storage room. There is a 2 car garage with a new garage door, hardware and opener (also accessible online) plus a workshop with 100 amp electric and a 7500 watt hard wired electric heater, plus a garage door and opener. New/upgraded monitored burglar alarm system with monitored smoke detector (accessible online) New 7 camera surveillance system that is accessible online and TV. Owners had the trees removed to enhance views of the mountains. New oversized double entrance asphalt driveway. Raised septic riser was added. Stamped concrete front patio and left sidewalk to deck. New upgraded shingles for the shed. Added steps to the deck. Comcast high speed internet, TV and landline. Added a 50 amp plug and sub panel for a large portable generator (generator is not included) Fire pit and seasoned, cut and stacked firewood. The lower level could be turned into an in law suite, should you need one. Close to town. This home has been lovingly cared for and updated.
A gem of a house now available in Catonsville! This VERY well-maintained home has so much to offer it's new buyers! Lots of upgrades! Kitchen remodeled in the last 5 years, all stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, island, and new flooring! Open upper level/family room with vaulted ceilings leads to 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom includes hardwood floors and full bath. Kitchen opens to spacious screened-in porch with stairs to yard and a large sundeck. A great space to entertain or relax! Lower level opens to two finished areas great for entertaining or a play room/office/den, includes a half bath. Stay warm and heat the house with this fantastic pellet stove. Unfinished/Utility room has plenty of space for storage and includes work bench, extra refrigerator, W/D and entrance to backyard. Detached garage is the perfect space for motorcycles, cars, storage or work area! Equipped with electric and lighting. Large yard which includes a firepit area! Additional large storage unit/shed on property. Wholes house central vacuum! UPGRADES: new siding, new gutter guards, roof less than 10 years old, HVAC under 8 years old, HWH and windows under 5 years old, concrete driveway and carpet under 4 years old, new front door and framing. Don't miss this one!
MOVE-IN NOW - NEW CONSTRUCTION Chesapeake Plan w/ Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on slab. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen casual dining, and great room. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. 42" maple cabinets and granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances double ovens side by side fridge. 9 ft. ceilings & cased windows. His and her walk-in closets and owners bath vanities. 12 X 14 Patio. 14 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Security system. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. Up to $6,000 in closing cost assistance with use of sellers preferred lender and title company. No model home at this location - visit our model home at 149 Willowshire Ct., Waynesboro VA,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
12 Acre Farm House sold strictly AS-IS. Bring an Offer. Seller Motivated. Tenant still had lived until 9/2 and cultivated vegetables . The house needs TLC but LIVABLE. Working Conditions. 2 Wells, Septic, Watering system with Timer, Ham Antenna Tower, Well Softener & Water Purifier installed. Used be a Poultry Farm. Sturdy Barn, Storage Barn, Shed. TOUR THE FARM IS ON YOUR OWN RISK.
Great Investment opportunity in COLDSTEAM HOMESTEAD MONTEBELLO! Own this Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath incomplete Rehab property waiting for your finishing touches. as-is buyer to verify ground rent. ......For Home Buyers that want a move-in ready property Ask how our clients can finish the rehab for you with accepted offers.Always check to see what homebuyer or investment programs are available this just may be one of them!!
Impeccable Brick Front Colonial Townhome in Emerson Community of Howard County. Built 2012, home features open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master bedroom with Walk-In closet. Wood flooring in living and kitchen area. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Center Island in Kitchen. Dual vanities in Master Bathroom. Powder room and Deck on 2nd level. Easy access to Rt. 1, I-95, 216, 200 and 29. Community amenities include access to common areas, pool, tennis court, and community center. Rough plumbing for 3rd bathroom at main level. One Car Garage with ample front and guest parking. Walk-out back yard. Must check out before it's gone!
Coming soon!! Awesome commuter location, tucked away in the back of the subdivision on a cul de sac. Back deck over looking nice tree lined backyard with kids play set. Just installed kitchen and bathroom laminate floors, HVAC and 80 gallon water heater. The finished family room is perfect for whatever extra space you need to complete this home and make it yours. More pictures to come.
Spacious and bright, and a must add to your tour of homes for Sunday. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial in Stonegate neighborhood, with fabulous yard for entertaining, 2 level deck and lots of privacy. Walkout basement.Spacious eat in kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances, Wine cooler, washer and dryer in first floor laundry room, 2 car garage, finished walk out basement, hardwood floors and more.Peace of mind included, New appliances, new roof, new windows, new Heating and cooling.Open Sunday 1-3.
Beautiful and renovated (2021) townhome in quiet court! New this year: appliances, carpet, paint, granite, wood floors refinished, deck refurbished, this place is move-in ready!! 1.5 mi. to I-81, SO close to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment--LOTS TO DO! Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, including 1/1 on entry level, huge, completely open middle level with gorgeous kitchen, access to the huge deck for cookouts, entertaining, etc. Stephens City on this side is undergoing dramatic improvements and makeover--be there to reap the benefits, in your like-new home!
Welcome to this gorgeous sun-filled, 2-level ranch/rambler in Lanham featuring 4 bedrooms + 2 baths and plentiful parking (detached 2-car garage and 6 car driveway). Meticulously maintained and fully renovated, no detail has been overlooked. Top to bottom kitchen (2018) and bathroom (2021) renovation!! Newly refinished solid hardwood floors, open floor plan, custom crown moldings, Samsung kitchen appliances (refrigerator, electric oven/range, exhaust range hood, and dishwasher), wine/beverage fridge, sparkling white quartz countertops, keyless front and back door smart locks, and much more. The main level hosts a living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms with a fully remodeled bathroom. The finished lower level has a large recreation space perfect for working from home, or it can be used as a media room and/or flex-space. The lower level also has 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a dedicated space for laundry and a utility room. This home has a beautiful front yard and back yard - perfect for enjoying the outdoors, gardening or hosting a BBQ. The yard is completely fenced in, and the back yard has new pavers that were recently installed in the back patio. This home also has a newly installed rain water collection tank perfect saving you money to water your backyard/garden! This property is just a short 4-minute drive to the Seabrook MARC-Penn Train Station, an 8-minute WALK to restaurants and local amenities, and a 10-minute drive to over 40 restaurants!! 30-45 minutes from BWI and DCA. 8-Minute drive to Capitol Beltway (I-495) and 10-minutes from Washington, DC - Welcome home!
