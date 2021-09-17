Suzanne Morphew Murder: Judge Decides To Move Forward With Trial, Barry Morphew Pleads Not Guilty

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The judge presiding over Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing says there is enough evidence to go to trial. The judge ruled that he does find probable cause for first-degree murder and tampering with a body in the murder of Barry’s wife Suzanne .

Judge Patrick Murphy heard more than 20 hours of witness testimony and had 25 pages of notes to go through making his decision if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial. He previously said he believes there were more witnesses called in this case than any other preliminary hearing he has presided over.

Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020 and what happened remains a mystery.

Her body has never been found. Investigators have said they don’t believe Suzanne is still alive.

Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted .

The defense says this case fails to prove there’s enough evidence to move forward, not because there is no body, but because the case is based on “supposition and conjecture.”

The trial is set to begin May 3 through June 1, 2022. Morphew entered a plea of not guilty. The judge set the bond at $500,000 and Morphew must surrender his passport and cannot travel or reside outside of Chaffee County. He has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

“I want you here in Chaffee County so that I know you are close by,” said Murphy.