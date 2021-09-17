7 W Montgomery Street
Incredible opportunity to own a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in popular Montgomery Square in Federal Hill! The first floor features the first of the four bedrooms an en-suite full bathroom can be used as a bedroom/guest room/office/home gym space. The rear of the floor provides access to the two car garage, a rarity in the city! The second floor provides an ideal open floor plan including a gorgeous chef+GGs kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The laundry room is convieniently located just off the kitchen, right beside the powder room. Also adjoined to the kitchen is a sliding door taking you out to the spacious deck overlooking your private alley way. The front of the second floor is your spacious living room that includes a fireplace and oversized windows to allow plenty of gorgeous natural light into your home! The third floor features the sizable primary suite with walk in closet, high ceilings, and en-suite bath as well as two additional bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Entire interior has been freshly painted and all carpet is brand new! 10 minute walk to M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, Science Center, Rash Fields, Cross St. Market, and more. Stunning top to bottom, inside and out!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
