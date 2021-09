SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has suspended a South Carolina school board member after she was charged with a crime weeks earlier. The Dorchester Sheriff's Office announced on Sept. 10 that it was charging Dorchester District Two school board member Barbara Crosby with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one of misconduct in office by a public official. The charges followed a Sept. 1 incident in which security officers and an off-duty deputy allege that she rushed into a school board work session - but left her grandchildren in an SUV outside.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO