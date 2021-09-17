CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refection from the Berea Citizen: September 12, 1963

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited bridge over Red Lick Creek was on its way to becoming a reality. The State Highway Department awarded a contract for $59,510.42 for bridge construction. The contract for the bridge construction was awarded to Saltsman Construction Company of Bardstown, Kentucky. As of press time a start date had not been announced but the anticipated completion date was to be July of 1964. Commissioner Henry Ward said the improvements were being financed completely from state road funds and that no Federal funds were sought for the project, but they were not awarded. The bridge replaced the low water ford which was seriously damaged in the spring floods of 1962. Temporary repairs kept the ford passable until a better solution could be attained. The ford was on State Highway 594 near Duluth and about 10 miles east of Berea.

