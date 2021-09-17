Joyful school return in New London thanks to educators and staff

This morning, I stood on the corner with my second grader and fourth grader, waiting for the bus. Their joy was contagious, and it filled me with gratitude. Nick, their school bus driver, was right on time; cheerful and welcoming and careful. Joanne, the crossing guard, marshalled the kids across the street, telegraphing competency with every wave of her stop sign. My kids are so excited about their teachers − the fourth grader’s teacher “makes everything fun,” in his classroom, and he means “everything.” The second grader wants everyone to know how much she loves her teacher and being at school five days a week.