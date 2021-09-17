Black-Owned Tennessee Hoagy Shop Takes Customers Back to The 90s

If you don’t know anything about two of the biggest artists from the city of Toronto, Canada, Drake, and The Weeknd, you can now take a course to find out!. Toronto author and publicist Dalton Higgins, who is a music professor in residence at Ryerson University, also known as X University, announced the course he will be teaching in early 2022 on his Instagram account.

COLLEGES ・ 23 HOURS AGO