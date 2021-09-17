CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black-Owned Tennessee Hoagy Shop Takes Customers Back to The 90s

By Jeroslyn Johnson
 8 days ago
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy is changing Tennessee’s sub sandwich scene one bite at a time. Started by founder Tiffany Pauldon-Banks, the Chicago native sought to create an eatery experience that pays homage to her hometown and the era that raised her. With hoagy’s (sometimes spelled hoagie) being a staple in Chicago, Pauldron-Banks saw an opportunity to fill a gap by combining good food with 90s nostalgia.

Black Enterprise

HBCU Graduate Ayo Davis Named President of Disney Branded Television

Ayo Davis has been promoted to president of Disney Branded Television. Davis, a graduate of Dillard University, succeeds Gary Marsh. For the past year, Marsh has served as president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television. Now, Marsh is stepping down to launch his own production company. He secured a multi-year deal with Disney General Entertainment to create content for the company’s streaming platforms. Marsh will end his 33-year tenure at the end of 2021.
Black Enterprise

Toronto University is Offering a Course on Musicians Drake and The Weeknd

If you don’t know anything about two of the biggest artists from the city of Toronto, Canada, Drake, and The Weeknd, you can now take a course to find out!. Toronto author and publicist Dalton Higgins, who is a music professor in residence at Ryerson University, also known as X University, announced the course he will be teaching in early 2022 on his Instagram account.
Black Enterprise

From Private Tastings To Your Own Sommelier, Steffini Bethea Wants To Elevate Your Wine Life

Just east of Atlanta, right outside of the suburb of Decatur lies the Purple Corkscrew Tasting Room, a wine shop. And owner Steffini Bethea has spent nearly 10 years creating an eclectic space to educate consumers and push them to expand their vino boundaries. And while her shop has built up quite a diverse clientele, Bethea has been especially intentional about making wine more accessible to people of color.
