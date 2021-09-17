Black-Owned Tennessee Hoagy Shop Takes Customers Back to The 90s
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy is changing Tennessee’s sub sandwich scene one bite at a time. Started by founder Tiffany Pauldon-Banks, the Chicago native sought to create an eatery experience that pays homage to her hometown and the era that raised her. With hoagy’s (sometimes spelled hoagie) being a staple in Chicago, Pauldron-Banks saw an opportunity to fill a gap by combining good food with 90s nostalgia.www.blackenterprise.com
