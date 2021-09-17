CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Idol reportedly delves into near-fatal motorcycle accident on new album

By Nicole Bennett
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrZUX_0bzhijpv00
Billy Idol performs as he kicks off his 10-show residency "Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019" at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Idol is celebrating the release of a new four-song EP “The Roadside,” and revisiting a pivotal moment in his life that inspired one of the tracks.

In a recent interview with USA Today’s Melissa Ruggieri, Idol opened up about the EP and so much more.

“Before signing off with his trademark fist pump, Idol – now playing some live dates through October – talked about revisiting his near-fatal motorcycle crash in the song ‘Bitter Taste,’ his new role as a grandfather and how he still looks like his MTV-era self,” Ruggieri writes.

In the Q&A, Ruggieri asks, “Of the four songs on this EP, you get really personal on ‘Bitter Taste,’ about your motorcycle accident 31 years ago. Why did you decide to revisit it now?”

Idol answers that he wanted to write about a “crisis time” in his life. He adds, “A time I knew would change my life and my future...I realized I’ve never really written about the motorcycle accident, and now I’ve had time to take it all in.

“I was a bit of a drug addict back then, and I decided that when I was high on the bike, that wasn’t the right thing and I would hopefully clean myself up. I had children, too, so I was wondering what I was really saying to them by nearly killing myself.”

>>Read the FULL Q&A here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

