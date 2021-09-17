CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

healthday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 13 to 17, 2021. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

consumer.healthday.com

EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
healthleadersmedia.com

Physicians Face Disciplinary Action for Coronavirus Vaccine Misinformation

Spreading coronavirus misinformation could cost physicians their medical licenses and medical board certifications. — The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and several medical certification organizations are calling for disciplinary action against physicians who spread misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The spreading of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines is widely viewed as...
healthday.com

Delta Variant Now Fueling 99 Percent of U.S. COVID-19 Cases

MONDAY, Sept. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States right now, it is almost certainly caused by the delta variant. The highly transmissible variant, which caused crippling surges in India and Britain this past spring and fueled case spikes in the United States this summer, is now responsible for more than 99 percent of all cases tracked in this country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC leader adds people with risky jobs to COVID booster list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot. However, Walensky decided to make one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Booster Dose of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine May Increase Immunity

TUESDAY, Sept. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Getting a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine substantially increased its protection, the company announced Tuesday. According to the results of a new clinical trial, two doses of the vaccine boost immunity to 94 percent from the 74 percent offered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Lower Dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Young Children

MONDAY, Sept. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A smaller dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safely triggers a strong immune response in children as young as 5 years, the company announced Monday morning. "Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

U.S. to Buy 500 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Global Donation

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The United States will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that it will donate to countries in need, President Biden announced at a virtual summit on the pandemic Wednesday. The United States is doubling its purchase of the vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH

