Raleigh, NC

Bluegrass festival brings thousands of fans and stars to Raleigh

By WRAL
WRAL News
WRAL News
 9 days ago
This article was written for our sponsor, IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC. Raleigh is the place to be for bluegrass devotees from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, when the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass will offer performances, educational opportunities and more. With an audience that includes everyone...

WRAL News

14 family fun ideas for this weekend in the Triangle

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of opportunities for family fun this weekend with festivals and a Teddy Bear picnic!. IBMA Bluegrass Live!- This year's festival will include IBMA and GRAMMY award winning artists performing in-person in downtown Raleigh. Shows will take place at various stages throughout downtown Raleigh and at Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are required for entry at Red Hat Amphitheater. The street festival is free. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required at all ticketed events concerts at the Red Hat Amphitheater for IBMA Bluegrass Live! and other IBMA Bluegrass events at the Raleigh Convention Center, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and various venues downtown. Masks are required at all indoor venues. Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns WRAL-TV and WRAL.com, is the exclusive media partner for the ticketed Main Stage performances at Red Hat Amphitheater, as well as the free performances at StreetFest Stages downtown.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Dinosaurs are returning to Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this fall. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center on Nov. 19-21, organizers announced Wednesday. The event includes more than 100 "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
