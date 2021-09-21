Bluegrass festival brings thousands of fans and stars to Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of opportunities for family fun this weekend with festivals and a Teddy Bear picnic!. IBMA Bluegrass Live!- This year's festival will include IBMA and GRAMMY award winning artists performing in-person in downtown Raleigh. Shows will take place at various stages throughout downtown Raleigh and at Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are required for entry at Red Hat Amphitheater. The street festival is free. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required at all ticketed events concerts at the Red Hat Amphitheater for IBMA Bluegrass Live! and other IBMA Bluegrass events at the Raleigh Convention Center, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and various venues downtown. Masks are required at all indoor venues. Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns WRAL-TV and WRAL.com, is the exclusive media partner for the ticketed Main Stage performances at Red Hat Amphitheater, as well as the free performances at StreetFest Stages downtown.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO