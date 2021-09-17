Donald Judd’s Foundation and Estate Join Gagosian, Setting Stage for Global Push
On Wednesday, it was announced that the estate and foundation of legendary. would split with longtime representative David Zwirner to join another of the world’s most powerful galleries, Gagosian. The artist’s history with the gallery goes back nearly four decades, to a 1982 solo show at Gagosian in Los Angeles. More recently, in March of last year, both Gagosian and Zwirner opened solo exhibitions of Judd’s work in New York to coincide with the artist’s major retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art. The presentation at Gagosian displayed Judd’s Untitled (1980), a monumental 80-foot-wide plywood sculpture—the first time the piece was shown in New York since it was exhibited at the Castelli Gallery in 1981. Meanwhile, the survey at David Zwirner presented Judd’s work from 1970 to 1994.www.artsy.net
