CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Donald Judd’s Foundation and Estate Join Gagosian, Setting Stage for Global Push

By Kaylie Felsberg
artsy.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, it was announced that the estate and foundation of legendary. would split with longtime representative David Zwirner to join another of the world’s most powerful galleries, Gagosian. The artist’s history with the gallery goes back nearly four decades, to a 1982 solo show at Gagosian in Los Angeles. More recently, in March of last year, both Gagosian and Zwirner opened solo exhibitions of Judd’s work in New York to coincide with the artist’s major retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art. The presentation at Gagosian displayed Judd’s Untitled (1980), a monumental 80-foot-wide plywood sculpture—the first time the piece was shown in New York since it was exhibited at the Castelli Gallery in 1981. Meanwhile, the survey at David Zwirner presented Judd’s work from 1970 to 1994.

www.artsy.net

Comments / 0

Related
artforum.com

Gagosian Will Open Third Paris Gallery

Global megagallery Gagosian in October will open its third outpost in Paris. The gallery, at 9, rue de Castiglione in Paris’s 1st arrondissement, will be Gagosian’s eighteenth. In addition to the Paris branches, the dealer has half a dozen locations in New York alone, as well as three in London, and one each in Athens, Basel, Geneva, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Rome. Earlier this year, Gagosian shuttered its San Francisco outpost and leased space in the former Marciano Museum in Los Angeles, already home to the dealer’s Beverly Hills branch.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Louise Lawler Captures Donald Judd’s Minimalist Sculptures in an Entirely New Light

A photographic exhibition on view at Sprüth Magers Berlin. Over the past 30 years, Louise Lawler has built her career by uniquely appropriating the pastiche of other artists. A key member of the Pictures Generation, who critiqued the over-saturated climate of media culture in the 1970s, Lawler has unveiled a new exhibition, entitled “LIGHTS OFF, AFTER HOURS, IN THE DARK” at Sprüth Magers Berlin.
PHOTOGRAPHY
artreview.com

Jordan Carter to join New York’s Dia Art Foundation as curator

Jordan Carter is to take up his role as curator at Dia Art Foundation. Having previously held the position of Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Art Institute of Chicago, where he curated and cocurated shows including Mounira Al Solh: I strongly believe in our right to be frivolous (2018); Ellen Gallagher: Are We Obsidian? (2018); Benjamin Patterson: When Elephants Fight, It Is the Frogs That Suffer – A Sonic Graffiti (2019); and Richard Hunt: Scholar’s Rock or Stone of Hope or Love of Bronze (2020–21), Carter will now bring his expertise in Fluxus and global Conceptual art of the 1960s and ’70s to the New York institution in December 2021.
MUSEUMS
artsy.net

Jerry Gogosian’s First Impressions of Art Basel in Basel

I hope this article finds you well in these strange and interesting times. Yesterday, along with a select few thousand of my closest friends, I had the honor of attending the single most exclusive art world event in the universe: Art Basel in Basel’s First Choice VIPers boozy breakfast at 9 a.m. As art fairs go, achieving these calories was a pilgrimage. Daily changing COVID-19 restrictions created a complicated nebula of submitting documents to the Swiss government, the airlines, and the fair. I’ve been proving and reproving my vaccination status and negative tests on repeat since I bought my flight a month ago. According to the Swiss government and Art Basel, I’m Swiss triple-air-kiss ready (with a mask, of course). By the time I reached this breakfast reception, I felt like I deserved the gratis croissants, strawberry smoothies, cubed pineapple, etc. I must humbly ask, though: Did I come this far to be withheld the legendary free oysters? Apparently.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
artsy.net

Georgia O’Keeffe’s Unsung Role as Patron and Collector

Known for her evocative depictions of budding flowers, animal skulls, and pigment-perfect gradients of desert sunrises and sunsets,. is one of the few American painters prominent enough to become a household name. Truly at home in the desolate mountain ranges of New Mexico, as much as O’Keeffe portrayed herself as a recluse, no great painter exists in a vacuum; O’Keeffe was no exception. She had a close-knit group of artists and confidants that uplifted and inspired her.
VISUAL ART
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
artsy.net

The 2021 São Paulo Bienal Showcases Artmaking as an Act of Resilience

The São Paulo Bienal is the second-oldest bienal in the world. Founded nearly 60 years after the Venice Biennale, the Brazilian exhibition has been held consistently every other year since 1951, and has consolidated itself as the main visual arts event in Latin America. This fall, after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic, the 34th edition of the bienal has finally opened—this time with a new, expanded structure.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Judd
Person
David Zwirner
Variety

Johnny Depp Unveils Development Fund Between His London-Based IN.2 and A Contracorriente in Spain

In San Sebastian to receive the festival’s highest honor, the Donostia career achievement award, American actor, producer and director Johnny Depp has announced his involvement in a new development fund for film and TV projects, headed by his own upstart London-based IN.2 Films and Adolfo Blanco’s Contracorriente in Spain. IN.2 is Depp’s newly-launched U.K.-based production house, born from his L.A.-based Infinitum Nihil, which is courting scripts for films, stage productions and plays “focusing on European sensibility combined with American accessibility,” explained a release handed out during a San Sebastian press conference. Producers Stephen Deuters (“Minamata”) and Stephen Malit (“Hector”) are also joining...
MOVIES
Variety

Influential Photographer Sebastião Salgado on Capturing the Majestic Rainforest for His New Exhibit ‘Amazonia’

Photographer, cinematographer and photojournalist Sebastião Salgado would like you to know that Paradise exists. He is referring to the Amazon rainforest, and he should know. Born on a Brazilian farm, Salgado has been traveling to the rainforest since the 1980s and journeyed there almost 50 times for his latest project. “Amazônia,” published by Taschen, is the result of Salgado’s six years capturing the Indigenous inhabitants and celebrating the terrain, the mountains and the water in a series of black-and-white gelatin silver prints. An exhibit featuring highlights from the project is making its American debut at Danziger at Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar,’ Jane Campion, Asghar Farhadi Talks Added to London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 6 – 17) has added George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe, to the program. Clooney is expected to be in attendance. The film follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Also added to the programme is Indonesian filmmaker Edwin‘s film adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s acclaimed novel about an impotent aspiring assassin – “Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash.” The festival has also revealed the first of its 2021 Screen Talk line-up, which is supported...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitechapel Gallery#Auction#Estate Join Gagosian#Minimalist#Pace Gallery#The Judd Foundation#Sotheby#Amber Plexi#Christie#Art Basel#Anthony Meier Fine Arts#Frieze New York#Salon 94#Chair 2 And
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Max Mara’s British designer brings a bit of beatnik to Milan

The critic who in 1959 called the writer Françoise Sagan a “luxury hotel existentialist” didn’t mean it as a compliment. But for Ian Griffiths, the British designer of Max Mara, the phrase is a way of making sense of returning to the pomp and finery of the Milan catwalks after spending much of the pandemic reading existentialist novels at home in Suffolk.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

CAA Signs Movement Artist Jon ‘Boogz’ Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Jon “Boogz” Smith, a movement artist, choreographer and director whose work often blends modern technology with dance. Boogz has been noted for having a strong social justice thread that extends across his various projects. His past projects include the short film “Color of Reality,” which he wrote, choreographed, and directed in collaboration with Alexa Meade and Lil Buck; and “Together,” a virtual reality experience that infused dance and technology, and was directed by another CAA client, Terrence Malick. That project was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. In addition, he has worked as a choreographer with major talents,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Shines in a Timeless Head-to-Toe Dior Ensemble and Gold Slingback Pumps

Hailee Steinfeld looked dazzling and elegant in a head-to-toe ensemble from Dior during a private dinner. The outfit consisted of a black tulle skirt, featuring an A-line silhouette; it came matched as well to a white shirt encompassing crystal detailing on the collar and an added bustier with a cinched waist. The “Bumblebee” actress completed her look with a black Dior clutch and metallic leather slingback pumps. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariel Haenn (@marielhaenn)   Steinfeld’s shoe collection includes high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. When it comes to attending TV talk shows or...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
TheAtlantaVoice

Melvin Van Peebles, trailblazing director and Black cinema champion, has died

Melvin Van Peebles, a trailblazing African-American director who helped champion a new wave of modern Black cinema in the 1970s, has died, his son announced Wednesday. He was 89. Van Peebles, father of actor and director Mario Van Peebles, died at his home on Tuesday night, according to a statement shared on social media. “Dad knew that Black images matter. […]
MOVIES
Variety

Alejandro Iñárritu’s New Film ‘Bardo’ Wraps Production

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next movie, newly titled “Bardo (Or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths),” has completed filming in Mexico City. The project, described as a “nostalgic comedy” set against an “epic journey,” centers on a renowned Mexican journalist and a documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country at an existential crossroads, one that leaves him questioning his identity, familial relations, the folly of his memories, as well as the past and current reality of the place he calls home. Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani will co-star in the film. “Bardo” marks the first time in two decades —...
MOVIES
Variety

The Fugees’ Pop-Up Reunion Concert Wows New York Crowd — After a Three-Hour Wait

Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced. And indeed, the group — Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — and a big backing band did perform at the Roof at Pier 17 in a...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Sankofa’: Haile Gerima Wants His Resistance Cinema to Inspire the Next Gen of Black Filmmakers

The Haile Gerima story is one of personal and professional resistance. A warrior whose chosen weapon is cinema, Gerima has been at the forefront of the Black independent film movement for almost 50 years, leading a charge to counter the West’s history of gross misrepresentations of the Black experience with complete and complex stories about what it means to be Black, viewed through a global lens. Most exemplary of this ethos is his epic 1993 slavery-era revolt drama, “Sankofa,” which has now been given new life in a partnership between Gerima’s Mypheduh Films and Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing. A brand-new 4K...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy