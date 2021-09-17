No compatible source was found for this media.
Ted Lasso may be well into its second season, but fans shouldn’t fret: another installment of the Apple TV+ sports comedy is already in the works. The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering the sweeping success the show has seen so far. In case you forgot, it became the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history with a whopping 20 nods, and its second-season debut broke records for Apple. It’s no wonder AFC Richmond is headed back to the pitch.www.elle.com
