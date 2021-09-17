Barkman & Smith Physical Therapy opens third location in Fort Worth

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., also known as GAPCo, is planning a late October or early November opening for its new location at 520 Lockwood Drive, Richardson. The eatery originally hoped to open its Richardson location by the end of 2020, but delays related to construction and the coronavirus pandemic pushed that date back. GAPCo offers made-from-scratch pizzas with a thin, crispy crust and homemade sauce. Its menu also includes a variety of wings, pastas and salads. The business has a Facebook page for its Richardson location where it is providing updates on progress of the new space. 214-826-5404 (Greenville location). www.facebook.com/gapcorichardson.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO