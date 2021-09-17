CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barkman & Smith Physical Therapy opens third location in Fort Worth

By Bailey Lewis
Barkman & Smith Physical Therapy opened its third clinic at 4901 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 131, Fort Worth, on Sept. 13. The physical therapy clinic, which is owned and operated by physical therapists, has two other locations in Bedford and Irving. However, the new clinic is under the management of Dr. Michael Murrell and features extra balance equipment. Barkman & Smith Physical Therapy handles general orthopedics, along with specialized services such as cancer rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation, gerontology and pre- and post-surgical conditions. 817-512-8578. www.barkmanandsmith.com.

