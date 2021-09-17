CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-living startup Treehouse plans second complex in Los Angeles

By Isabella Farr
therealdeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA co-living startup in Los Angeles has filed plans to build its second residential complex in Los Angeles, this time in Park Mesa Heights. Treehouse, co-founded by Prophet Walker and Joe Green, is planning to build a 101-unit complex at 4421 S. Crenshaw Boulevard, planning documents filed with the city show. The building will include 15 affordable units, with 12 reserved for extremely low income households. Treehouse did not return a request for comment.

