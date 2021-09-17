CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerala CM to inaugurate digital hub in Kochi on Sept 18

clevelandstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Digital Hub by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which aims to give a boost to technology innovation and focuses to host a vibrant ecosystem comprising incubators, accelerators and Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies, will be formally launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 18 at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kalamassery, Kochi through video conference.

www.clevelandstar.com

